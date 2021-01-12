Europe

Britain Cuts Business Links to Chinese Province Xinjiang

By VOA News
January 12, 2021 01:20 PM
Map of Xinjiang Province in China.
Map of Xinjiang Province in China.

The British government Tuesday announced it will set out new rules for companies to try to prevent goods from China's Xinjiang Province from entering the supply chain following allegations of forced labor and other abuses.

Speaking to Parliament, British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said there was far-reaching and "harrowing" evidence of forced labor among Muslim Uighurs in Xinjiang after the United Nations estimated at least 1 million of them and other minorities were held in an internment camp.

Raab said other abuses include forced sterilization, extrajudicial internment, political reeducation, extensive and invasive surveillance targeting minorities, and systematic restrictions on Uighur culture, education and religion. 

China denies the charges, saying it has “deradicalized” Xinjiang and that the region has not had a terrorist attack in four years.

Raab said the government must take action to make sure British businesses “are not part of the supply chains that lead to the gates of the internment camps in Xinjiang."

He said Britain would create more robust guidance for due diligence on sourcing, toughen the Modern Slavery Act to include fines, bar from government the contracts of any companies that do not comply to procurement rules, and launch a Xinjiang-specific review of export controls.

Raab also said the United Nations needed access to China's Xinjiang region to verify allegations of forced labor and other human rights violations.

Raab said Britain wants a “positive and constructive” relationship with China, but “we won't sacrifice our values or our security."

Related Stories

German Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures as she holds a video news conference with European Council President Charles Michel,…
VOA News on China
European Powers to Boost Asia Presence to Counter China
As China’s influence grows in the Indo-Pacific region, Germany and Britain will deploy naval resources as France plans to join US-Japanese amphibious training
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 01/09/2021 - 03:01 AM
FILE PHOTO: Exhibition on China's fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Wuhan
COVID-19 Pandemic
Wuhan COVID Infections 3 times Higher than Official Figure, China Study Says
Researchers estimate that as many as 168,000 Wuhan residents were infected with the virus
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 01/08/2021 - 12:47 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

Press Freedom

Russian Watchdog Takes First Step Toward Punishing RFE/RL Under 'Foreign Agents' Law

The headquarters of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) is seen with the United States, RFE/RL and the Czech Republic flags in the foreground, in Prague, January 15, 2010.
Economy & Business

European Markets in Mixed Territory Tuesday

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, Jan. 11, 2021.
Europe

Pope Formally Expands Women's Roles in Catholic Church

FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2020 file photo, Pope Francis reads his message during the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Britain Launches Largest Ever Vaccination Program

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches first responder Caroline Cook receiving an injection of a Covid-19 vaccine at…
USA

US Hits Back at Russian Election Disinformation Ring

FILE - The U.S. Treasury Department building viewed from the Washington Monument, Sept. 18, 2019, in Washington.