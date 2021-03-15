Europe

Britain Imposes New Sanctions on 6 Members of Syrian Regime

By Associated Press
March 15, 2021 09:55 AM
British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab deputising for Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in…
British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab condemned the Assad regime for subjecting the Syrian people ‘to a decade of brutality for the temerity of demanding peaceful reform.’

LONDON - Britain said Monday it was imposing new sanctions on Bashar al-Assad’s regime, including asset freezes and travel bans on the Syrian dictator’s close allies.

The announcement came on the 10th anniversary of the start of the Syrian uprising. The six sanctioned individuals include Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Miqdad, presidential adviser Luna al-Shibl, and two military generals who Britain said were responsible for the violent repression of civilians by troops under their command.

The Foreign Office said they also include two prominent businessmen, one of whom, Yassar Ibrahim, allegedly “acts as a front" for the “personal hold on the Syrian economy” wielded by Assad and his wife, Asma, while millions of Syrians go without food.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab condemned the Assad regime for subjecting the Syrian people “to a decade of brutality for the temerity of demanding peaceful reform.”

“Today we are holding six more individuals from the regime to account for their wholesale assault on the very citizens they should be protecting,” Raab said in a statement.

The sanctions were the first against the Syrian leadership under Britain’s new autonomous sanctions regime after Brexit.

Related Stories

17041503: More than a milllion people are displaced in Idlib, Syria, the last opposition stronghold in Syria's 10-year-old civil war on Dec. 1, 2020. (VOA)
Middle East
Foreign Enablers Continue to Fuel Syria's Conflict, UN Says
UN investigators call for international action against the impunity in Syria that hinders efforts to end the country’s decade-long war
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Sat, 03/13/2021 - 11:32 AM
FILE PHOTO: Ahmad Hamra, is pictured with his children outside of a tent at an internally displaced Syrian camp, in northern…
Extremism Watch
ICRC Survey: Young Syrians Pay Heavy Toll in Decadelong Conflict
Report also says nearly eight of 10 young Syrians struggle to afford food, basic necessities
Sirwan Kajjo
By Sirwan Kajjo
Thu, 03/11/2021 - 03:02 PM
A boy waits with his mother as they queue with others for humanitarian and medical help in Deir Al Zor, Syria, March 5, 2019.
Middle East
UN Chief: 10 Years Into Conflict, Syria Remains ‘A Living Nightmare’
Antonio Guterres says Syrian people have endured some of the greatest crimes the world has witnessed this century
Margaret Besheer
By Margaret Besheer
Wed, 03/10/2021 - 02:41 PM
Kurdish Women Who Fought IS in Northeast Syria Celebrate Women’s Day
00:01:50
Extremism Watch
Kurdish Women Who Fought IS in Northeast Syria Celebrate Women’s Day
On March 8, or the International Women’s Day, women in the Kurd-led administration in northeast Syria threw a party to celebrate freedoms following defeat of the Islamic State terror group
Default Author Profile
By Zana Omar
Wed, 03/10/2021 - 12:36 AM
People walk past damaged buildings at the Yarmouk Palestinian refugee camp on the southern outskirts of Damascus, Syria…
Middle East
Humanitarian Crisis Worsens in Syria After Decade of War
The suffering of millions of Syrians is deepening as the country enters a second decade of conflict
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Thu, 03/04/2021 - 03:23 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

Latest News

Europe

Britain Imposes New Sanctions on 6 Members of Syrian Regime

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab deputising for Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in…
Europe

Vatican Excludes Gay Union Blessing as God 'Can't Bless Sin'

A woman wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19, uses her phone as Pope Francis recites the Angelus noon prayer from…
USA

Worldwide Major Arms Sales Remain Flat but Middle East Increases Imports

FILE - An F-35 pilot prepares for take off from the Vermont Air National Guard Base with the flag of the United States, before a flyover honoring Vermont’s front line coronavirus disease (COVID-19) responders and essential workers in Vermont, May 22, 2021
Arts & Culture

Beyoncé Set to Make Grammy History; Styles, Eilish Perform

FILE - Beyonce performs in Cleveland, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2016.
Europe

Cleared of Reports of Turning Back Migrants, Frontex, the European Union’s Border Agency, Faces More Scrutiny

File - In this Sunday, March 20, 2016, file photo, the sun rises as migrants and refugees on a dingy arrive at the shore of the northeastern Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing the Aegean sea from Turkey.