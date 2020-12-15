Europe

Britain to Introduce New Laws Over 'Harmful' Social Media Content 

By VOA News
December 15, 2020 01:44 PM
FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed Facebook dislike button is seen in front of a displayed Twitter logo in this illustration taken…
FILE - A 3D-printed Facebook dislike button is seen in front of a displayed Twitter logo in this illustration taken Oct. 25, 2017.

Lawmakers in Britain have proposed legislation that would fine social media companies if they do not quickly take action to remove illegal content like child pornography or terrorist materials. 

U.S. based Facebook and Twitter and China-owned TikTok could be fined up to 10% of turnover, according to Reuters. CNBC reported that Ofcom, a British media watchdog, would have the power to enforce the laws if they are enacted. 

Under the proposal, which will be introduced next year, social media companies must establish clear terms and conditions about content, CNBC reported. 

Britain's Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Oliver Dowden arrives for a cabinet meeting, the first since…
FILE - Britain's Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Oliver Dowden arrives for a Cabinet meeting, at Downing Street in London, Britain, July 21, 2020.

"We are entering a new age of accountability for tech to protect children and vulnerable users, to restore trust in this industry and to enshrine in law safeguards for free speech," Britain's Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden said Tuesday. 

In addition to fines, some sites could be blocked from the British market if they fail to act. 

Dowden left open the possibility for criminal charges against companies that permit illegal content, according to Reuters. 

"These measures make this the toughest and most comprehensive online safety regime, and they will have a clear and immediate effect," he told lawmakers.  

But the proposals don’t stop at illegal content. According to Reuters, the proposed legislation would require companies to have clear policies against misinformation that could cause “harm,” such as information about COVID-19 vaccines. 

"We already have strict policies against harmful content on our platforms, but regulations are needed so that private companies aren't making so many important decisions alone," said Rebecca Stimson, Facebook’s head of Britain public policy. 

Other Big Tech companies echoed Facebook. 

Under the proposed laws, online journalism and user comments on news sites would be exempt to "safeguard freedom of expression," Reuters reported. 

Britain’s move comes as the European Union was also set to unveil a slate of similar proposals on December 15.

Related Stories

FACEBOOK, WhatsApp and Instagram logos, on texture with ANTITRUST LAWSUITS lettering, finished graphic
USA
Facebook Faces US Lawsuits That Could Force Sale of Instagram, WhatsApp
Lawsuits highlight growing bipartisan consensus to hold Big Tech accountable for its business practices
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 12/10/2020 - 10:41 AM
FILE - This combination of file photos shows a Google sign and the Facebook app. Global digital platforms The author of…
East Asia Pacific
Australia Considers Legislation to Force Google, Facebook to Pay for News Media's Journalism
Google and Facebook united to oppose Australian legislation to force tech giants to pay for news from traditional media companies
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Wed, 12/09/2020 - 05:11 AM
FILE - The Facebook logo is displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration.
Economy & Business
Federal Lawsuit Alleges Facebook Discriminates Against US Workers 
Justice Deptartment suit contends Facebook refused to consider American workers for jobs
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 12/03/2020 - 05:33 PM
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Facebook logos
COVID-19 Pandemic
Facebook to Start Removing Bogus Claims About COVID Vaccines
Social media giant says it will delete information discredited by public health experts
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 12/03/2020 - 02:59 PM
FILE - This July 30, 2019 file photo shows an update information of Facebook application on a mobile phone displayed at a store…
Silicon Valley & Technology
Facebook Oversight Board Announces First Six Cases
Newly established review panel will examine whether removed content deserved to be removed
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 12/01/2020 - 05:00 PM
