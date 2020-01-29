Europe

Britain's BBC to Cut 450 Newsroom Jobs in Cost-Cutting Drive

By Reuters
January 29, 2020 09:56 AM
The entrance to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) building is seen in White City in western London October 29, 2008…
FILE - The entrance to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) building is seen in White City in western London, Oct. 29, 2008.

LONDON - The BBC said on Wednesday it will cut around 450 jobs from its news division as part of an 80 million pound savings drive and modernization program.

The corporation said it would reorganize its newsroom along a "story-led" model where staff will be assigned to stories and not attached to individual programs.

"We need to reshape BBC News for the next decade in a way which saves substantial amounts of money," said Fran Unsworth, director of News and Current Affairs. "We are spending too much of our resources on traditional linear broadcasting and not enough on digital."
 

 

