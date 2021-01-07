Europe

Britain's Johnson Says Trump Was Wrong in 'Encouraging' Storming of US Capitol

By VOA News
January 07, 2021 02:54 PM
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a virtual press conference on the COVID-19 pandemic, inside 10 Downing Street in…
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes part in a virtual press conference inside 10 Downing Street in central London on Jan. 7, 2021.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Thursday condemned the assault on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump, and said Trump was wrong for encouraging them.

At a news conference from his residence in London, Johnson said the U.S. president has “consistently cast doubt on the outcome of a free and fair election and I believe that was completely wrong.”

The comments came a day after Trump supporters forced their way into the U.S. Capitol in a harrowing assault during which four people died.

Both houses of the U.S. Congress were inside conducting the normally ceremonial task of certifying electoral college votes and confirming Joe Biden as president-elect.

Before the siege on the Capitol building, Trump gave a speech to his supporters repeating numerous false claims that the election had been stolen from him and urged the crowd to go to walk to the Capitol and “make their voices heard.”

Johnson, who has generally been an ally to Trump during his term, said he “unreservedly” condemned “encouraging people to behave in the disgraceful way that they did in the Capitol. And all I can say is I'm very pleased that the president-elect (Joe Biden) has been properly, duly confirmed in office and that democracy has prevailed."

 

Related Stories

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street, in London, Jan. 6, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Britain’s Johnson Defends Lockdown Decision to Parliament
British office of statistics says one in 50 have had the virus in the last week
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 01/06/2021 - 02:03 PM
A view of the deserted High Street amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown in St Albans, Britain, January 5, 2021…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Britain in Lockdown as Hospitals ‘Overwhelmed’ Amid New Coronavirus Outbreak 
COVID-19 hospital admissions jump by one-third in a week as new coronavirus variant spreads in Britain
Henry Ridgwell
By Henry Ridgwell
Tue, 01/05/2021 - 11:05 AM
Stella Moris girlfriend of Julian Assange, speaks to the media after a ruling that he cannot be extradited to the United States…
Europe
Britain Refuses to Extradite ‘Suicidal’ WikiLeaks Founder to US
British judge refuses extradition on humanitarian grounds, ruling US prison system could not prevent Assange from taking his life
Henry Ridgwell
By Henry Ridgwell
Mon, 01/04/2021 - 04:10 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

USA

US Suspends French Tariffs Over Digital Services Tax

The handbag of Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, are seen as she attends the…
Press Freedom

Ukraine Investigates Audio Appearing to Reveal Plot to Kill Journalist   

FILE - Journalist Pavel Sheremet talks on the air at a radio station in Kyiv, Ukraine, Oct. 11, 2015.
Europe

Britain's Johnson Says Trump Was Wrong in 'Encouraging' Storming of US Capitol

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a virtual press conference on the COVID-19 pandemic, inside 10 Downing Street in…
Europe

As US Reels From Capitol Violence, Russia Enjoys the Show

Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as they storm the US Capitol in Washington, DC on January 6, 2021. -…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Europe in Most Acute Phase of COVID-19 Transmission, WHO Says  

A public health information sign is seen with St. Paul's Cathedral seen behind amidst a lockdown during the spread of the…