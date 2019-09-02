Europe

Britain's Johnson Threatens Expulsion of Tory Rebels Over Brexit Dispute

By Ken Bredemeier
September 2, 2019 01:14 PM
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to the media outside 10 Downing Street in London, Sept. 2, 2019. Johnson says chances of a Brexit deal are rising .
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to the media outside 10 Downing Street in London, Sept. 2, 2019. Johnson says chances of a Brexit deal are rising .

WASHINGTON - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson threatened Monday to expel any Conservative Party rebels if they try to block his push for a no-deal exit next month from the European Union.

Johnson has only a one-seat majority in the House of Commons. But as parliament returns Tuesday from its summer recess, as many as 20 Tory rebels could join opposition lawmakers to tie the government's hands against Johnson's efforts to quit the EU on Oct. 31 without spelling out the terms of the divorce.

The spokesman for the new British leader told reporters that it "would be entirely unreasonable" for the parliamentarians, "having rejected the previous deal three times, to attempt to bind the hands" of Johnson "as he seeks to negotiate a deal they can support."

Johnson summoned his Cabinet ministers for a meeting, stoking speculation that he would call for a snap election next month if parliament rejects his Brexit plans, possibly a vote ahead of a mid-October summit of EU leaders on final terms of Britain's departure from the 28-nation bloc after 46 years of membership.

Former Justice Minister David Gauke told the BBC, "Their strategy to be honest is to lose this week and then seek a general election having removed those of us... who believe we should leave with a deal."

Opposition Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said, "We want a general election" to oust what he described as Johnson's "phony, populist cabal."

Corbyn said, "We must come together to stop no deal - this week could be our last chance."

But former Labor leader Tony Blair warned Corbyn, a veteran socialist, that an election is an "elephant trap" Johnson has laid for Labor.

"Boris Johnson knows that if no-deal Brexit stands on its own as a proposition it might well fail," Blair said, "but if he mixes it up with the Corbyn question in a general election he could succeed despite a majority being against a no-deal Brexit because some (voters) may fear a Corbyn premiership more."

Johnson's spokesman said the prime minister has been asked many times whether he wants a snap election and "his answer has always been that he doesn't want there to be an election."

The Ladbrokes betting house said odds now are that there will be an election next month, with a 75% probability there would be one before the end of 2019.

Related Stories

Britain Set For Explosive Week Ahead In Brexit Showdown
00:02:57
Europe
Britain Set For Explosive Week Ahead In Brexit Showdown
Lawmakers set to take on PM Boris Johnson Over No-Deal Brexit
Default Author Profile
By Henry Ridgwell
Mon, 09/02/2019 - 01:13
Anti-Brexit supporters gather outside the Prime Minister's residence 10 Downing Street in London, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019.
Europe
Brexit: British Lawmakers Trying to Block No Deal
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing Brexit challenges as he talks with EU
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Fri, 08/30/2019 - 13:32
Anti Brexit protestors wave their flags opposite Parliament in London, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.
Europe
Setback in First Legal Challenge to UK Govt's Brexit Plans
The first legal challenge to prevent British Prime Minister Boris Johnson from suspending Parliament has failed in a Scottish court
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Fri, 08/30/2019 - 09:34
Anti-Brexit supporters gather outside the Prime Minister's residence 10 Downing Street in London, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019.
Europe
Brexit: British Lawmakers Trying to Block No Deal
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing Brexit challenges as he talks with EU
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Fri, 08/30/2019 - 13:32
Default Author Profile
Written By
Ken Bredemeier