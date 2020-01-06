Europe

Britain's Prince Charles to Visit Israel and Palestinian Territories

By Reuters
January 06, 2020 12:20 PM
Britain's Prince Charles in India
FILE - Britain's Prince Charles, center, prepares to leave after visiting Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, a Sikh Temple in New Delhi, India, Nov. 13, 2019.

LONDON - Britain's Prince Charles will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz becoming the most senior British royal to visit Israel and the Palestinian Territories later this month.

Charles will attend the World Holocaust Forum on Jan 23 in Jerusalem, his office said on Monday, to honor the victims of the Holocaust. Auschwitz-Birkenau in southern Poland was the largest Nazi death camp in World War II.

Charles will then travel to the Palestinian Territories.

Britain's Prince William pays respects during a ceremony at the Hall of Remembrance at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem, Israel, Tuesday, June 26, 2018.
FILE - Britain's Prince William pays respects during a ceremony at the Hall of Remembrance at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem, Israel, June 26, 2018.


Prince William and his wife Kate became the first British royals to visit the area in an official capacity in 2018.

En route to the Middle East, Charles will stop off at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, to deliver a keynote address to launch the Sustainable Markets Council, designed to
find ways to decarbonize the global economy.

 

