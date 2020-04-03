Europe

Britain's Queen Elizabeth to Make Rare Address to Nation Over Coronavirus

By Reuters
April 03, 2020
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Queen Elizabeth II talks with MI5 officers during a visit to the headquarters of MI5, which is the United…
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II

LONDON - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II will make an extremely rare nationwide address to the nation on Sunday as it grapples with an increasingly deadly coronavirus outbreak.
 
"Her Majesty The Queen has recorded a special broadcast to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in relation to the coronavirus outbreak," Buckingham Palace said.
 
The queen rarely addresses the nation directly apart from her traditional televised Christmas Day message. The address, which was recorded at Windsor Castle where the 93-year-old monarch is staying with her husband Prince Philip, will be broadcast at 1900 GMT on Sunday. 

Europe

Britain's Queen Elizabeth to Make Rare Address to Nation Over Coronavirus

