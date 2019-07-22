Europe

British-Iranian Woman Transferred Back to Tehran Prison

By AFP
July 22, 2019 01:39 PM
FILE - Iranian-British aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is seen in an undated photograph handed out by her family.
FILE - Iranian-British aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is seen in an undated photograph handed out by her family.

LONDON - A British-Iranian mother jailed in Tehran since 2016 has been returned to prison after being held in the mental ward of a public hospital for nearly a week, her husband said Monday.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was kept chained and under heavy guard for six days which she says left her "broken", according to her husband Richard Ratcliffe.

The 40-year-old detainee, who is serving a five-year term for sedition, was returned to Tehran's notorious Evin prison -- used to hold political prisoners -- on Saturday, he said.

She was then allowed to see her mother and five-year-old daughter Gabriella the following day, Ratcliffe added.

"I am all right, broken, but I survived," Zaghari-Ratcliffe said, in comments relayed by her husband in a lengthy statement detailing her detention in the psychiatric ward.

"I wasn't allowed to leave the room, as I was chained to the bed. It was proper torture.

"I am relieved I am back to prison," she added.

Ratcliffe, who has spent the last three years doggedly campaigning for his wife's release, said he hoped Iranian medical officials might now consider releasing her on health grounds.

"The whole experience was deeply traumatising," he said of her transfer to the mental unit.

"Her lawyer will be pressing the Health Commission to finally rule that Nazanin is not fit to stay in prison and can be granted unconditional release."

Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested in April 2016 as she was leaving Iran after taking their then 22-month-old daughter to visit her family.

She was sentenced to five years for allegedly trying to topple the Iranian government.

A project manager with the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the media group's philanthropic arm, she denies all charges.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe's case has unfolded amid escalating tensions between London and Tehran, with her days on the mental ward this week coinciding with a major diplomatic flare-up.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized a UK-flagged tanker in the strategic Strait of Hormuz on Friday, in apparent retaliation for British authorities detaining an Iranian vessel earlier this month off Gibraltar.

 

Related Stories

An Iranian policeman prepares to execute a death sentence in Tehran, Iran, Aug. 2, 2007.
Middle East
Iran Stokes Mideast Tensions, Announces Death Sentences for Alleged US Spies
Tehran says defendants were recruited by the Central Intelligence Agency to spy on the country's nuclear and military sites
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
July 22, 2019
A British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero which was seized by the Iran's Revolutionary Guard on Friday is photographed in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas, Saturday, July 20, 2019. The chairman of Britain's House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee…
Middle East
Britain Drafts Plans to Sanction Iran in Tanker-Quarrel
Britain is drawing up plans to target Iran with sanctions for its seizing of a British-flagged oil tanker in the Strait off Hormuz, and it may urge European Union to reimpose sanctions lifted in 2016 as part of Tehran’s agreement to curb its nuclear program
Default Author Profile
By Jamie Dettmer
July 21, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
AFP