Europe

British Leaders Tour Country in Final Push Before Election

By Associated Press
December 09, 2019 05:31 AM
Britain's Prime Minister and Conservative Party leader Boris Johnson, center, visits Grimsby fish market in Grimsby, northeast…
Britain's Prime Minister and Conservative Party leader Boris Johnson, center, visits Grimsby fish market in Grimsby, northeast England, Monday Dec. 9, 2019, ahead of the general election on Dec. 12. All 650 seats in the House of Commons are up for…

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and opposition leaders are pushing for the finish line in Britain's election campaign, dashing through multiple constituencies in the final 72 hours before polling day.

Johnson was touring Labour-held seats across England on Monday that his Conservatives have to win if they are to secure a majority in Thursday's election. Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn was in southwest and central England, where his left-of-center party is trying to hang on to key constituencies.

Opinion polls give Johnson's Conservatives a lead, but as many as one in five voters remain undecided. This election is especially unpredictable because the question of Brexit cuts across traditional party loyalties.

Visiting a fish market in eastern England on Monday, Johnson said he was "taking nothing for granted."

The Conservatives had a minority government before the election, and Johnson pushed for the vote, which is taking place more than two years early, in hopes of winning a majority of the 650 House of Commons seats and breaking Britain's political impasse over Brexit. He says that if the Conservatives win a majority, he will get Parliament to ratify his Brexit divorce deal and take the U.K. out of the EU by the current Jan. 31 deadline.

Labour is promising to renegotiate the divorce deal, then give voters the choice in a referendum of leaving the EU on those terms or remaining in the bloc.
 

Related Stories

A cobblestone street is seen in Brussels, the seat of the European Union, which Vietnam is awaiting to finalize a trade agreement. (VOA/Ha Nguyen)
East Asia Pacific
How Can Brexit Affect Vietnam? Let Us Count the Ways
Brexit would mean that some European products would no longer have preferential access to the British market, so Vietnam could step in and compete with those products
Default Author Profile
By Ha Nguyen
Mon, 12/02/2019 - 03:59
Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks on as he visits Bassetlaw District General Hospital, during their General Election campaign…
Europe
Johnson to Promise ‘Christmas Present’ Brexit Push
Britain’s prime minister makes a pitch to voters Sunday: Brexit and freezes to income tax, value-added sales tax and social security payments
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 11/24/2019 - 02:01
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks as he visits an electric car plant in Warwickshire, Britain November 13, 2019. …
Europe
UK's Johnson Says All Conservative Candidates Vowed to Back His Brexit Deal
'If you vote Conservative you can be 100% sure a majority Conservative government will unblock Parliament and get Brexit done,' he tells fellow Britons in an interview 
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 11/16/2019 - 18:00
Default Content Teaser
Europe
Brexit Not Only Issue as Britain Prepares for December 12 General Election
Britain's Parliament dissolved Wednesday for a five-week election campaign. Rising inequality is likely to be one of the central issues in Britain's pre-holiday general election, as conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces off with leftist leader Jeremy Corbyn. Johnson has called for the snap election to gain more parliamentary support for his Brexit plan. But for some British voters, employment, health care, the environment and other issues are more important. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.
Default Author Profile
By Zlatica Hoke
Thu, 11/07/2019 - 00:42
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press
Europe

British Leaders Tour Country in Final Push Before Election

Britain's Prime Minister and Conservative Party leader Boris Johnson, center, visits Grimsby fish market in Grimsby, northeast…
USA

US Confirms Washington Visit by Russian Foreign Minister

FILE - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is seen during a news conference in Moscow, Russia, Nov. 6, 2019.
Middle East

Lebanese-Born Donor of Nazi Items Welcomed in Israel

Lebanese-born Swiss real estate mogul Abdallah Chatila, who purchased Nazi memorabilia at a German auction and is donating the items to Israel, visits the Hall of Names in Yad Vashem, in Jerusalem, Dec. 8, 2019.
Europe

Don't Cede Too Much for Peace at Paris Talks, Ukrainians Tell President

Activists attend a "Night Watch" rally in front of the Office of Ukraine's President, in Kyiv, Dec. 8, 2019, demanding "no capitulation" ahead of Volodymyr Zelenskiy's talks with Russia's Vladimir Putin in Paris Monday.
Europe

Thousands Form Human Chain in Brussels in Climate Change Demo

People attend a climate change protest in Brussels, Belgium, Dec. 8, 2019.