British Opposition Parties Already Rejecting Latest Brexit Deal

By VOA News
October 17, 2019 05:13 PM
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves the podium after addressing a media conference at an EU summit in Brussels,…
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves the podium after addressing a news conference at an EU summit in Brussels, Oct. 17, 2019.

European Union leaders are hoping the British Parliament will vote in favor of the latest Brexit deal when it comes before the lawmakers Saturday, but opposition parties are already saying they won't.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the EU reached agreement early Thursday, two weeks before Johnson vowed to pull out of the EU, deal or no deal.

Johnson called the latest deal "great" for Britain, its people, and the EU.

"There is a very good case for MPs across the House of Commons to express the democratic will of the people as we have pledged many times to do and get Brexit done."

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker holds a news conference at the EU Commission headquarters ahead of an informal meeting of EU leaders, Brussels, Belgium, May 7, 2019.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker calls it "fair and balanced."

But every major British opposition party has already rejected it as well as Johnson's allies, Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party.

The latest deal would keep Northern Ireland as part of the EU single market for goods so they could enter EU member Ireland without going through customs.

Parliament has rejected three previous Brexit deals under former Prime Minister Teresa May.

Parliament passed a law last month ordering the government to ask for another extension of the Brexit deadline if Saturday's vote also fails.

Juncker says he sees no reason for another postponement, but said the decision is up to EU leaders.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a news conference with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker after agreeing on the Brexit deal, at the sidelines of the European Union leaders summit, in Brussels, Belgium, Oct. 17, 2019.
Factbox - British Reactions to New Brexit Deal
The European Union and the British government have clinched a new deal setting the terms of Britain's exit from the bloc, however, it needs to be approved by the British parliament in order to take effect
By Reuters
Thu, 10/17/2019 - 10:23
Protesters from the Border Communities Against Brexit group hold a demonstration on the Irish border on the Republic of Ireland…
Brexit Deal Uncertain After Northern Ireland Rejects Johnson's Plan
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and EU counterparts converge on Brussels for a summit they hope will finally lay to rest the acrimony and frustration of a three-year divorce fight
By Agence France-Presse
Thu, 10/17/2019 - 02:52
French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the government building of Toulouse, southwestern…
Macron And Merkel Try To Showcase Unity as Brexit Looms
French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are meeting in southern France, one day before a key EU summit that may approve a divorce deal with Britain
By Associated Press
Wed, 10/16/2019 - 12:15
