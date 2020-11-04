Europe

British Parliament Approves Second National COVID-19 Lockdown

By VOA News
November 04, 2020 02:57 PM
People are seen enjoying drinks before pubs close ahead of the lockdown in Vauxhall, London, Britain, November 4, 2020. REUTERS…
People have drinks before pubs close ahead of a lockdown in Vauxhall, London, Nov. 4, 2020.

The British Parliament has approved a four-week coronavirus lockdown plan to begin Thursday morning.

Lawmakers approved the plan Wednesday, 516-38.

Beginning 1 a.m. Thursday, all nonessential businesses including pubs, restaurants, hairdressers, golf courses, gyms, swimming pools, entertainment and sporting venues will close until at least December 2.

The vote on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's lockdown plan was never really in doubt after the opposition Labor Party said it would support the move, even though it criticized Johnson for acting too slowly.

Some in Johnson's own party, however, voted against the plan, saying a national lockdown was too severe.

The plan is an effort prevent COVID-19 from escalating out of control and overwhelming Britain’s National Health Service. It represents an about-face by Johnson, who until late last week had insisted on using his three-tier alert system, which implemented restrictions regionally based on infection rates in a given area.

Britain is grappling with more than 20,000 new coronavirus cases a day. The nation currently has the highest official COVID-19 death toll in Europe, with 47,250.

British scientists have warned the worst-case scenario of 80,000 dead could be exceeded unless drastic measures are taken.

Related Stories

COVID-19 Pandemic
South Africa Leads Global Research on COVID's Effect on Athletes
Researchers are studying the readiness of athletes recovering from the coronavirus to return to sport
Marize de Klerk
By Marize de Klerk
Wed, 11/04/2020 - 02:41 PM
Electoral workers at curbside voting in St. Charles County for voters who have coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during Election…
COVID-19 Pandemic
US Records Over 90,000 New COVID-19 Cases on Election Day 
World’s leading country in total number of infections also topped 50,000 hospitalizations Tuesday 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 11/04/2020 - 08:05 AM
FILE PHOTO: People take photos in front of a 'Welcome Back' sign after coronavirus disease restrictions were eased in Melbourne
COVID-19 Pandemic
Australia to Lift COVID-19 Border Restrictions in Most Populous States
Four months ago, New South Wales closed its border with Victoria because of a second wave of coronavirus infections
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Wed, 11/04/2020 - 04:20 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

South & Central Asia

Pakistan, Bosnia Seek Interfaith Dialogue to Stem Islamophobia in West

Pakistan traders hold a banner with a defaced picture of French President Emmanuel Macron during a protest against the…
Europe

German Official Calls for All US Votes to Be Counted

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz attends a joint news conference with Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht in Berlin, Germany, Oct. 7, 2020.
Middle East

Quake Toll Rises to 116 in Turkey; Rescuers Finish Searches 

Local residents watch as members of rescue services work at collapsed buildings, destroyed in the Oct. 30 earthquake in Izmir, Turkey, Nov. 3, 2020.
Europe

Britain Raises National Terror Alert Level to 'Severe'

Britain's Home Secretary Priti Patel attends a Cabinet meeting of senior government ministers at the Foreign and Commonwealth…
Europe

Austrian Police Hunt for Terror Accomplices 

Police officers walk at the site of wreath laying ceremony after exchanges of gunfire in Vienna, Austria November 3, 2020…