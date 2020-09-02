Europe

British PM Clashes With Opposition in First Parliament Debate Since Recess

By VOA News
September 02, 2020 01:24 PM
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during question period at the House of Commons in London, Britain July 8, 2020…
FILE - Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during question period at the House of Commons in London, July 8, 2020.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson clashed with main opposition leader Keir Starmer in Parliament Wednesday during a heated debate that turned personal.

Johnson appeared in Parliament to take questions for the first time since members returned from their August recess.  

On the issue of the COVID-19 pandemic, Starmer accused Johnson and his government of reversing course time and again, calling it "12 U-turns and rising.” He quoted members of Johnson’s own party, who characterized Johnson’s actions as “mess after mess,” and questioned the prime minister’s competence.

Britain's Labour Party leader Keir Starmer speaks during a parliament session made up of a mix of Chamber participants and remote participants, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, London, Britain, May 11, 2020.

In response, Johnson questioned Starmer’s record of supporting his predecessor, Labor Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn, who the prime minister characterized as an “IRA-condoning politician” who he said, “wanted to get out of NATO.”  

The comment, referencing the Irish Republican Army, the Northern Ireland militant nationalist organization that used bombings and other violent tactics, prompted House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle to intervene, asking Johnson to stick to the questions. 

Starmer demanded that Johnson withdraw the comment highlighting his work with the Police Service of Northern Ireland and his former role as Britain’s chief prosecutor. When Johnson refused, Starmer said, “When the prime minister has worked with the security and intelligence forces prosecuting criminals and terrorists, he can lecture me.”

Johnson said his government had “turned the tide of the COVID-19 pandemic,” and made clear his priority was now addressing the economy. His government launched a campaign Tuesday to convince British citizens still working from home that it is safe to return to their offices.

VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

Europe

Putin Critic Poisoned by Soviet-Era Nerve Agent, Germany Says

A view of the central building of the Charite hospital where the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is being treated, in…
Europe

14 Terror Attack Suspects on Trial in Paris

Police secure an entrance at the courthouse for the opening of the trial of the January 2015 Paris attacks against Charlie…
Europe

US Vows Continued Support for Freedom in Belarus

Journalists of Belarusian TUT.BY media outlet hold banners reading "I don't protest but work", "This is me at work", "Freedom for journalists!", from left to right, as they stand in front of police station in Minsk, Belarus, Sept. 2, 2020.
Africa

In COVID-19 Migration Surge, Africans Take a More Dangerous Route

A child stands on a rescue vessel as he arrives with a group of migrants rescued by Spanish maritime authorities at Motril port…
Silicon Valley & Technology

Facebook, Twitter Suspend Russian Network Ahead of Election

Photo by: STRF/STAR MAX/IPx 2020 7/18/20 Twitter was thrown into chaos on Wednesday after accounts for some of the world's most…