Europe

British PM Defends New Brexit Bill to Protect UK's 'Internal Market'

By VOA News
September 09, 2020 12:36 PM
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a virtual news conference at Downing Street, London, Sept. 9, 2020.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a virtual news conference at Downing Street, London, Sept. 9, 2020.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he plans to "press on" with proposed legislation that explicitly acknowledges his government could break international law by ignoring some parts of the Brexit treaty it signed with the European Union.  
 
Britain plunged Brexit trade talks into crisis Wednesday when it published a bill that says London could ignore parts of the Withdrawal Agreement, which was signed in January, though Johnson said it was only for “technical reasons.”
 
During “question time” in parliament, Johnson said the bill was "a legal safety net to protect our country against extreme or irrational interpretations" of the Northern Ireland protocol of the Withdrawal Agreement that could threaten peace in the British province.  
 
The bill, if approved, would give ministers the power to ignore parts of the protocol by modifying the form of export declarations and other exit procedures.  
 
European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen expressed strong concern about Britain's plans, noting it would destroy trust and undermine trade talks.  
 
Britain quit the EU in January but has remained part of its single market, largely free of trade barriers, under a status quo agreement that expires in December.  
 
It has been negotiating a trade deal to take effect from January 1, but the latest talks stalled without an agreement, and Britain has said it is willing to walk away without a deal if it cannot get favorable terms.  
 
Johnson was asked how he could expect people to obey the law if his government was willing to undermine it, Johnson replied in parliament: "We expect everybody in this country to obey the law."  
 
EU officials have warned that any attempt to undermine the agreement signed in January will have “serious consequences” and have demanded an emergency meeting with the British government to discuss the situation.
 

 

Related Stories

FILE - A general view at the start of a round of post-Brexit trade deal talks between the EU and the United Kingdom, in Brussels, Belgium, June 29, 2020.
Europe
Theater, Brinkmanship Mark Brexit Talks
Negotiators on both sides of English Channel say this week is 'moment of reckoning' for post-Brexit trade deal between European Union and Britain
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Tue, 09/08/2020 - 09:39 AM
FILE - Traffic moves along the M6 motorway near Birmingham, May 18, 2020. Trade associations call for urgent talks with the government to allay concerns over preparations for Brexit, that may threaten supplies of critical goods caused by border controls.
Europe
Johnson Says UK Will Quit Brexit Talks if No Deal by Oct 15
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Britain is prepared to walk away and insists a no-deal exit would be a 'good outcome for the UK'
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 09/06/2020 - 07:11 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

Europe

Thousands of Refugees in Greece Displaced by Fire

A migrant carries her belongings following a fire at the Moria camp for refugees and migrants on the island of Lesbos, Greece,…
Europe

British PM Defends New Brexit Bill to Protect UK's 'Internal Market'

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a virtual news conference at Downing Street, London, Sept. 9, 2020.
Europe

Pope Warns Against Politicizing Coronavirus Pandemic 

Pope Francis asks the faithful to keep safety distance as he arrives during his weekly general audience in San Damaso courtyard…
Europe

'Little Africa' Tour Showcases Paris' Hidden Gems

A street in Goutte d'Or features North and sub-Saharan African stores, offering a melting pot of different African nationalities, in Paris. (Lisa Bryant/VOA) sept 2020
Europe

US Considering Sanctions Against Belarus After 'Unjustified Violence and Repression' Pompeo Says

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, greets U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during their meeting in Minsk, Belarus, Feb. 1, 2020.