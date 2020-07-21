Europe

British PM Holds First In-Person Cabinet Meeting Since March

By VOA News
July 21, 2020 10:54 AM
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, 2nd-right, is seen during a Cabinet meeting held at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London, July 21, 2020.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met face to face with members of his Cabinet Tuesday for the first time since March.
 
Johnson and his Cabinet gathered at the Foreign Office so they could have a room large enough to practice social distancing due to the new coronavirus.
 
In his remarks before the meeting, Johnson said he will not let the pandemic blow him off course and delivering on his agenda. He touted his plan to build 40 new hospitals and hire 50,000 more nurses, as well as thousands more police officers and more funding for schools.
 
The pandemic would likely be on the agenda for the meeting a day after scientists at Oxford University said their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who received the shot.
 
Johnson called the in-person meeting just days after encouraging people to return to their jobs. He said last week he would give employers more flexibility to determine the safest way to bring employees back to their workplaces.
 

