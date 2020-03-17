Europe

British PM Johnson Sets Up New Structure to Tackle Coronavirus

By Reuters
March 17, 2020 11:11 AM
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a news conference on the ongoing situation with the coronavirus disease …
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a news conference on the ongoing situation with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London, Britain March 16, 2020.

LONDON - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set up four new committees to help respond to a growing coronavirus outbreak, focusing on health, public sector preparedness, the economy and the international response to the pandemic.
 
The four committees will feed into a daily meeting on coronavirus, part of new stringent measures to try to tackle an outbreak, and will help "refine" decisions taken at emergency meetings, which will continue to be chaired by Johnson, his office said in a statement. 

