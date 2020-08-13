Europe

British PM Meets Irish and Northern Irish Officials

By VOA News
August 13, 2020 02:47 PM
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Micheal Martin are seen at Hillsborough Castle, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Aug. 13, 2020.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Micheal Martin are seen at Hillsborough Castle, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Aug. 13, 2020.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson traveled to Northern Ireland Thursday where he held talks with his Irish counterpart and other Irish officials to promote British unity and a strong rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Johnson met Irish Prime Minister – also known in Ireland as Taoiseach - Micheal Martin, arriving at Hillsborough Castle and bumping elbows with each other for reporters. It was the first time the two leaders had met in person since Martin was elected to his position as part of a new Irish coalition government in June.

A short time later, Johnson also met with Northern Ireland's first minister, Arlene Foster, and her deputy, Michelle O'Neill.

Relations between Johnson and Northern Ireland have been strained after years of sometimes acrimonious negotiations regarding Britain’s departure from the European Union, commonly known as “Brexit.”  Johnson was a strong proponent of the plan, while, in a 2016 referendum, Northern Ireland voted to remain in the EU, 56 to 44 percent.

Following their talks, Martin told reporters he and Johnson both agreed on the necessity for a free trade agreement with the EU that would be “tariff and quota-free.” The Irish leader said Johnson was “very committed” to reaching a comprehensive agreement with the alliance.

Talks between Britain and the EU have stalled but are scheduled to begin again in Brussels next week. 

VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

Europe

British PM Meets Irish and Northern Irish Officials

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Micheal Martin are seen at Hillsborough Castle, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Aug. 13, 2020.
COVID-19 Diaries

Basta! Young Italians Are Over Social Distancing

Brides wearing wedding dresses hold a flash mob near Trevi fountain to protest against the postponement of their weddings due…
USA

US, Slovenia to Sign 5G Joint Declaration

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, and Slovenia's Foreign Minister Anze Logar sign an agreement on fifth-generation internet technology as Slovenia's Prime Minister Janez Jansa stands at center, in Bled, Aug. 13, 2020.
Europe

Fourth Straight Night of Protests in Belarus

About 200 women march in solidarity with protesters injured in the latest rallies against the results of the country's…
US Politics

RFE/RL: Pompeo Vows US Action to Ensure 'Good Outcome' for Belarusian People

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers a speech during a ceremony at the General Patton memorial in Pilsen near Prague, Czech Republic, Aug. 11, 2020.