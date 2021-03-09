Europe

British Royals Say Race Issues Will Be Addressed ‘Privately’ 

By VOA News
March 09, 2021 04:06 PM
This handout provided by Buckingham Palace shows a statement issued on behalf of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, March 9, 2021.
Buckingham Palace said Tuesday the British royal family is “saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the past few years have been” for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, popularly known as Harry and Meghan.

Following a widely publicized CBS interview Sunday with Oprah Winfrey, in which issues of race, family dynamics and suicidal thoughts were raised, a Buckingham Palace statement issued on behalf of Queen Elizabeth said, “While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”

The statement, published on Twitter, also said the couple and their son Archie will always be “much loved family members.”

The statement comes after Markle, who is biracial, said a member of the family raised concerns over “how dark” Archie would be. The former actress is now pregnant with her second child.

In February, the palace announced the duke and duchess would not return as working royals, almost a year after it was announced that they would be stepping down from their duties as working members of the royal family. The couple moved to North America later that year. They currently reside in California.

Tuesday marks the first time the royal family has publicly responded to the issues raised in the Sunday interview.

 

