Brother of Manchester Bomber Extradited from Libya  to Britain  

The brother of the suicide bomber responsible for killing 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester has been extradited from Libya to Britain.

Hashem Abedi, 22, was arrested after he landed at a London airport on Wednesday.

Salman Abedi, who detonated the bomb at the end of the concert in May 2017, died in the explosion, which also wounded more than 500 people, many of them teenagers. British authorities have sought Hashem's extradition for nearly two years, saying he was involved in planning the lethal attack.

Libyan police arrested Hashem, who was then 18, and his father after the attack in Britain. Hashem told investigators that both he and his brother belonged to the Islamic State group and that he knew about the attack. The father was not charged and was later released.

The Abedi family fled Libya during the rule of dictator Moammar Gadhafi. The brothers grew up in Manchester but moved back to Libya in 2017.

But after just three weeks there, Salman returned to Manchester and within days, carried out the attack on the Manchester Arena.

Hashem faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy to cause an explosion likely to endanger life.