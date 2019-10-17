Europe

Catalan Separatists Continue to Clash With Police

By VOA News
October 17, 2019 06:08 PM
Catalan pro-independence demonstrators march as they arrive at Arenys de Mar, near Girona, Spain, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019…
Catalan pro-independence marchers arrive at Arenys de Mar, near Girona, Spain, Oct. 17, 2019. Thousands of people joined five large protest marches across Catalonia that converged on Barcelona.

As thousands of pro-independence protesters poured into the streets of Barcelona for a fourth straight day Thursday, the president of Spain's Catalonia region vowed to push for a new independence referendum within two years. 
 
Quim Torra also condemned the violence that has marred the protests, saying the separatist cause was a peaceful movement. 
 
Catalan protesters, frustrated by the lengthy prison sentences handed to pro-independence politicians this week, have clashed with police, set fires and destroyed property. 
 
The Spanish Ministry of Interior said nearly 100 people had been injured, almost half of them police officers. More than 95 protesters have been arrested since Monday. 
 
"No criminal activity will go unpunished,'' interim Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said Thursday. 
 
The protests began after the Supreme Court sentenced nine pro-independence politicians to between nine and 13 years in prison for their roles in the 2017 referendum on Catalonia's push to split from Spain. 
 
The Spanish constitution states that Spain is indivisible and anyone pushing a split is considered a criminal. 
 
The U.S. Overseas Security Advisory Council has warned Americans traveling to northeastern Spain to travel to Catalonia will likely be disrupted by a general strike that has been planned for Friday. It said travel to Barcelona from surrounding cities would be difficult because of "marches on major highways from Tarragona, Tarrega, Berga, Vic and Girona."  It asked visitors to "exercise caution in the vicinity of demonstrations as they may occur with little or no warning." 

Related Stories

FILE - Catalan regional president Quim Torra, center, is seen during a pro-independence rally in Barcelona, Spain, Sept. 11, 2019.
Europe
Catalan Leader Pledges to Work for Fresh Independence Vote
'If they condemn us to 100 years of prison for putting out the ballot boxes for a vote on self-determination, then the answer is clear: we must do the same again,' Quim Torra told the regional parliament.
Default Author Profile
By Agence France-Presse
Thu, 10/17/2019 - 09:55
Demonstrators walk along a highway in Girona, Spain, Oct. 16, 2019.
Europe
Catalans March on Barcelona After 2 Nights of Violence
Many people in Catalonia have long fought for it to break away from Spain and become a new European country
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Wed, 10/16/2019 - 10:49
A protestors raises his fist at police across a burning barricade during clashes between protestors and police in Barcelona,…
Europe
Clashes Erupt in Barcelona as Catalan Separatists Protest Sentences for Leaders
This was the second day of protests after the Supreme Court sentenced nine separatist leaders to nine to 13 years in jail
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Wed, 10/16/2019 - 00:50
A man sets up upside down giant paintings of late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco, left, and Spanish King Felipe VI ahead of…
Europe
Spain Targets Online Group Behind Catalan Separatist Protest
New disruptions to Catalonia's transportation network have followed a night of clashes between activists and police over the conviction of separatist leaders
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Tue, 10/15/2019 - 11:58
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOA News