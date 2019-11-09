Europe

Catalan Separatists Demonstrate on Election Eve

November 09, 2019 05:46 PM
A Catalan separatist demonstrator shouts slogans during a civil disobedience protest one day ahead of Spain's general election…
A Catalan separatist demonstrator shouts slogans during a civil disobedience protest one day ahead of Spain's general election in Barcelona, Nov. 9, 2019.

BARCELONA, SPAIN - Waving separatist flags and chanting, "Freedom for political prisoners!" thousands of supporters of Catalan independence gathered in Barcelona for concerts and rallies on Saturday, while some protesters faced off with police, a day before Spain heads to the polls for a general election. 

Mostly organized by secretive Catalan protest group Democratic Tsunami, the demonstrations aim to force Spaniards to reflect on the prison sentences handed down last month to nine separatist leaders who spearheaded a failed independence bid in 2017, organizers said. 

In one protest called by CDR, another separatist group that favors direct action such as blocking highways, several hundred demonstrators tried to reach the Spanish police headquarters, the flashpoint of some of last month's riots, but were blocked by police. 

Tense exchanges

There were tense moments as masked protesters, singing the Catalan anthem, threw eggs and other objects at the police and tried to barricade the road with waste bins. Officers responded by chasing them through central Barcelona's restaurant-packed streets until the crowd dispersed. 

Local media said there was no immediate word of any arrests. A spokesman for the Catalan police could not confirm whether any arrests were made during the protest. 

The election campaign has been dominated by the Catalonia separatist issue after weeks of sometimes violent protests that followed the Supreme Court's ruling on the Catalan leaders. 

Attending the rally, Jovita Mezquita, 69, praised Democratic Tsunami's initiatives, including its first protest, which disrupted Barcelona's airport in mid-October. 

"We have to be imaginative," she said.  

"We have to do things that have impact in the world," she added, arguing that separatists were not taken into account in the rest of Spain. 

'Very complicated'

But away from the protests, some Barcelona residents were skeptical that things could change for the region, where separatism is a highly divisive issue. 

"I see [it as] very complicated for the situation in Catalonia to be resolved, because at the national level, that is to say at the Spanish level, I do not see that there is a great desire to do it," said Maria Rodriguez, a 33-year-old actress. 

Democratic Tsunami, which advocates nonviolent action, called on supporters to demonstrate across the region Saturday afternoon and suggested there would be more to come if Spanish politicians refused to engage with separatists. 

"As long as there is no dialogue, instability will continue," it said in a statement late Saturday. "The [Spanish] state will not be able to continue with repression without having a citizens' response." 

The group, whose leadership remains unknown, said the controversial app it uses to organize events had received more than 1,000 attacks. 

The campaign for Catalan independence has been mostly peaceful for years, but some protests turned violent last month, with a minority of mostly young demonstrators torching cars and launching petrol bombs at police. 

Extra police

Madrid sent around 2,500 additional national police officers — including anti-riot units — to support Catalonia's regional police force ahead of the election, a national police spokesman in Barcelona told Reuters. 

The goal is to "guarantee that everyone can exercise their right to vote," the spokesman said. 

A Catalan police spokeswoman declined to comment on the force's security plans. 

Carme Martin, 68, who attended Saturday's protest, said she could understand some of the youths' frustration after last month's riots in Barcelona.  

"I don't like violence but [I understand] if it is defensive," she said. 

Related Stories

Main candidates for Spanish general elections People's Party (PP) Pablo Casado, Spanish acting Prime Minister and Socialist…
Europe
Spain's Election Candidates Clash Over Catalonia in TV Debate
Sunday's parliamentary election will be the fourth in four years for Spain; new parties have emerged after the financial crisis, fragmenting the political landscape and making it much harder to form governments with stable majorities
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 11/04/2019 - 20:01
Demonstrators celebrate after police leave the area during a protest, after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence…
Europe
Barcelona Mayor Pleads for Violence in Catalonia to Stop
Catalan separatists have rocked Spain’s second largest city with five days of protest
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 10/19/2019 - 21:35
Thousands of secession supporters march during a demonstration in Barcelona, Spain, Oct. 1, 2019.
Europe
Thousands March as Catalonia Marks Secession Vote Date
The demonstration in Barcelona departed from a central square and toured some of the schools that were stormed by riot police two years ago when they were turned into polling stations for the illegal vote
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 10/01/2019 - 16:33