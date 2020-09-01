Europe

Charlie Hebdo Re-Runs Prophet Mohammad Cartoons to Mark Attack Trial

By Reuters
September 01, 2020 10:52 AM
A woman pays tribute in front of a wreath of flowers, outside the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo's former office, after a…
(File) A woman pays tribute in front of a wreath of flowers, outside the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo's former office, after a ceremony marking the fifth anniversary of the attack in Paris, Jan. 7, 2019.

PARIS - French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo is republishing caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad which unleashed a wave of anger in the Muslim world to mark the start of the trial of alleged accomplices in the militant attack against it 2015.

Among the cartoons, most of which were first published by a Danish newspaper in 2005 and then by Charlie Hebdo a year later, is one of Mohammad wearing a bomb-shaped turban with a lit fuse protruding.

"We will never lie down. We will never give up," editor Laurent "Riss" Sourisseau wrote in a piece to accompany the front cover that will be published in print on Wednesday.

Twelve people, including some of the magazine's best-known cartoonists, were killed when Said and Cherif Kouachi stormed the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo and sprayed the building with automatic gunfire.

The Kouachi brothers and a third Islamist gunman who killed five people in the 48 hours that followed the Charlie Hebdo massacre were shot dead by police in different stand-offs, but 14 of their alleged accomplices go on trial on Wednesday.

The decision to republish the cartoons will be seen by some as a defiant gesture in defense of free expression. But others may see it as a renewed provocation by a magazine that has long courted controversy with its satirical attacks on religion.

After the 2006 publication of the cartoons, Jihadists online warned the weekly would pay for its mockery. For Muslims, any depiction of the Prophet is blasphemous.

"The freedom to caricature and the freedom to dislike them are enshrined and nothing justifies violence," the French Council of the Muslim Faith wrote on Twitter in response.

Muslims have previously said the turban cartoon branded all Muslims as terrorists, as did a Charlie Hebdo cartoon showing the Prophet reacting to Islamist militants by saying: “It’s hard to be loved by idiots.”

In 2007, a French court rejected accusations by Islamic groups that the publication incited hatred against Muslims.

Related Stories

A woman pays tribute in front of a wreath of flowers, outside the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo's former office, after a…
Europe
France Grimly Marks 5 years Since Charlie Hebdo Attack
Attack on Charlie Hebdo killed nine of its editorial staff, a guard, a visitor to the building and a patrol officer in the street outside; the killers were a pair of French brothers, supporters of al-Qaida
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 01/07/2020 - 08:19
A french soldier patrols next to a painting of killed cartoonists, Charb at left, and at right, Honore, Wolinski, Cabu, Charb and Tignous outside satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo former office, one year after the attacks on it, in Paris, France, Jan...
Europe
Charlie Hebdo Killer's Brother-in-Law Detained in Bulgaria
The brother-in-law of one of the men who attacked the satirical Charlie Hebdo newspaper in Paris has been jailed in Bulgaria, and authorities say he is suspected of trying to join extremists in Syria. Mourad Hamyd was initially suspected of a role in the January 2015 attack on the paper, but his high school classmates launched a successful social media campaign to clear his name, saying he was in class at the time. "I am a student who lives peacefully with…
2446332_1551186696
00:02:21
Europe
IS Losing Ground One Year After Charlie Hebdo Attacks
Parisians are marking a solemn anniversary this week. It's been one year since the Islamic State-inspired terrorist attacks on the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine and on a Jewish supermarket that left at total of 17 people dead. But as Linda Ringe reports, the battle against IS looks very different this January than last.
Default Author Profile
By Linda Ringe
Thu, 01/07/2016 - 16:34
A special edition of the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo on a newsstand Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016 at a train station in Paris.
Europe
France Marks Charlie Hebdo Attack Anniversary
Those killed by terrorists in the newspaper's Paris offices, as well as victims of later attacks in the area, were remembered at ceremonies and events
The first issues of the German version of French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo are for sale at a newsstand in Berlin, Dec. 1, 2016.
Europe
Charlie Hebdo Mocks Merkel in First German Edition
The first German edition of satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo hit the news stands on Thursday, with a front page lampooning Chancellor Angela Merkel, almost two years after Islamist militants attacked its top editorial staff in Paris. The magazine also picked on another symbol of post-war German might — Europe's biggest carmaker Volkswagen, still struggling to recover from its diesel emissions scandal. "VW backs Merkel," reads…
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Latest News

Europe

France Reopens Schools with New Safety Measures

A teacher, wearing a protective face mask, teaches students in a classroom at the College Henri Matisse school in Nice, France, Sept. 1, 2020.
East Asia Pacific

Czech Senate Leader Declares 'I Am a Taiwanese' in Speech to Self-Ruled Island's Parliament

Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil delivers a speech at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Taiwan, Sept. 1. 2020.
Europe

Charlie Hebdo Re-Runs Prophet Mohammad Cartoons to Mark Attack Trial

A woman pays tribute in front of a wreath of flowers, outside the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo's former office, after a…
Europe

Turkey-Greece Maritime Squabble Risks 'Unfortunate War'

Worships from Greece, Italy, Cyprus and France, participate in a joint military exercise which was held from 26-28 of August, south of Turkey in eastern Mediterranean sea, Aug. 31, 2020.
VOA News on China

Czech Republic Pushes Back on China Over Senate Visit to Taiwan

Czech Senate chairman Milos Vystrcil delivers a speech at an investment forum in Taipei,Taiwan.