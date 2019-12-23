Europe

Church of England Questions Ethics of Investment in AI

By AFP
December 23, 2019 02:55 PM
A AFP journalist views a video on January 25, 2019, manipulated with artificial intelligence to potentially deceive viewers, or
FILE - A AFP journalist views a video, Jan. 25, 2019, manipulated with artificial intelligence to potentially deceive viewers at his newsdesk in Washington.

LONDON - The Church of England has launched a study into an existential question: do its investments in big-tech giants contradict the Christian faith?

The Church's Ethical Investment Advisory Group (EIAG) will determine whether some of the new technologies undermine "the very idea of God", a spokesman for the Church told AFP on Monday.

The year-long review was first reported by The Daily Telegraph newspaper.

EIAG was set up in the early 1990s to help make sure that more than £12 billion ($15.5 billion, 14 billion Euros) in assets held by the Church's various institutions are put to ethical use.

"Artificial intelligence [AI] is an important element of this review," the spokesman said.

The EIAG is in talks with technology experts as well as politicians and theologians "to try to make sense of the issues", the spokesman said.

It wants to reach a conclusion "that is not only grounded in theology and distinctly Anglican but is also practical", he added.

EIAG did not specify how much money the Church has invested in the likes of Google's parent company Alphabet and Amazon.

The Church's 2018 annual report also reported investments in drugs development companies AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithKline.

"Some argue that tech has brought enormous benefits to society but others note a growing realization of the limitations and downsides of technology," the spokesman said.

Related Stories

Default Content Teaser
Silicon Valley & Technology
Artificial Intelligence: The New Weapon To Fight Wildlife Poachers
The survival of wild animals such as elephants and tigers are at risk, and one of the main reasons is poaching. These animals are being hunted, even in protected wildlife parks, for their body parts such as elephants’ tusks and tigers’ skins. Park rangers may soon have a powerful tool to help fight poachers thanks to artificial intelligence. VOA’s Elizabeth Lee explains.
Default Author Profile
By Elizabeth Lee
Wed, 07/10/2019 - 04:44
Ami-Louise Cochrane, center, receives a flu vaccination at Flinders Medical Centre, in Adelaide, Australia, (File Photo).
Silicon Valley & Technology
Artificial Intelligence Designs Flu Drug in Australia
Key to technology are adjuvants, which are substances that help existing therapies work better to prevent infection
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Tue, 07/02/2019 - 12:33
FILE - Watrix employees demonstrate their firm's gait-recognition software at their company's offices in Beijing, Oct. 31, 2018.
East Asia Pacific
China's Political System Helps Advance Its Artificial Intelligence
Recent technological advances demonstrated by China have started an intense debate on whether it is set to take a lead in the field of artificial intelligence, or AI, which has extensive business and military applications.U.S. concerns about China's AI advances have also influenced, in part, the ongoing trade negotiations between Washington and Beijing. Both the United States and European Union are taking measures to stop information leaks that are reportedly helping Chinese…
Default Author Profile
By Saibal Dasgupta
Fri, 04/19/2019 - 14:14
Aseda Addai-Deseh, left, and Lily Edinam Botsyoe speak to participants at the Women in Tech Week in Accra. (S. Knott/VOA)
Africa
African Women in Tech Look to Artificial Intelligence
Female technology experts meet at Women in Tech Week in Ghana
Stacey Knott
By Stacey Knott
Fri, 10/11/2019 - 16:27
AFP logo
Written By
AFP
Europe

Church of England Questions Ethics of Investment in AI

A AFP journalist views a video on January 25, 2019, manipulated with artificial intelligence to potentially deceive viewers, or
Europe

UN: Civilians Caught in Eastern Ukrainian Conflict

Ukrainian servicemen guard a checkpoint near the new line of contact in Zolote, Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Nov. 2, 2019.
Africa

French Army Carries out First-Ever Drone Strike during Mali Operations

Soldiers from the French Army set up a Temporary Operative Advanced Base during the Bourgou IV operation in the area of the three borders between Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, Nov. 9,2019.
Europe

Amid Western Condemnation, Putin Opens Crimea Bridge to Rail Traffic

Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, speaks to workers after riding a train across a bridge linking Russia and the Crimean peninsula in Taman, Russia, Dec. 23, 2019.
Europe

Scuffles Break Out as Protesters Invade Paris' Train Station

Riot police officers detain a striking train worker outside the the Gare de Lyon train station, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 in Paris…