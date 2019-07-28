Colombia’s Egan Bernal Makes History as Tour de France Champ

PARIS - Updated July 27, 4:25PM

Twenty-two-year-old Egan Bernal has become the first Colombian to win the Tour de France — and the youngest cyclist to place first in more than a century.

Welshman Geraint Thomas placed second and Dutchman Steven Kruijswijk third.

The 2019 edition of the Tour de France was marked by high drama, including sharp weather swings and a crushing defeat for the French.

Only towards the end did a clear winner emerge in Colombia’s Egan Bernal.

Interviewed on French TV ahead Sunday’s final sprint from the town of Rambouillet to Paris, Bernal said he was still trying to digest the events. He said he felt good as he raced but was counting each kilometer that passed. Only when he crossed the line on the next-to-last stage of the race, did he realize he would win.

Colombia's Egan Bernal wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey climbs toward Val Thorens during the twentieth stage of the Tour de France, July 27, 2019.

This year’s race also marked the highest route in the Tour’s history, including five summit finishes. That was a plus for Bernal, who is strong on hills.

The race started July 6 in Brussels. It wound its way through champagne and wine country, passed through ancient villages and towns and scaled the Alps and Pyrenees. It has always been a social as well as a sporting event; local residents and diehard fans lined roads at every stage, cheering the riders on.

It seemed like this Tour would finally bring France its first victory in more than three decades. But late last week, French favorite Julian Alaphilippe slid behind.

The riders endured some extreme weather this year, including soaring temperatures and a massive hailstorm that triggered mudslides.

