Europe

Conte Wins Crucial Support for New Italian Govt Coalition

By Associated Press
August 28, 2019 01:13 PM
Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte speaks on the phone on the second day of the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France, Aug. 25, 2019.
Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte speaks on the phone on the second day of the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France, Aug. 25, 2019.

ROME - The leadership of Italy's opposition Democratic Party has given its backing to Giuseppe Conte as the possible premier of a new government coalition with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement.

After days of frantic negotiations with the 5-Stars, the Democrats voted Wednesday in favor of Conte's second mandate to lead what is shaping up as an uneasy alliance between the former archrivals. But the Democrats remain divided over the tie-up.

Democratic leader Nicola Zingaretti will meet President Sergio Mattarella later Wednesday to tell him he wants to forge an alliance with the 5-Stars, in a bid to avoid early elections. The president is expected to assign a mandate to the possible premier late Wednesday or early Thursday.

Conte has resigned after Matteo Salvini's League abruptly pulled the plug on his government.

Related Stories

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte speaks on the phone on the second day of the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France, Aug. 25, 2019.
Europe
Italy Close to New Government as Trump Backs Conte's Return as PM
The role of Giuseppe Conte has been a sticking point in the negotiations between the 5-Star Movement, a member of the outgoing coalition, and the opposition Democratic Party, which has been resisting his reappointment
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Tue, 08/27/2019 - 19:33
Italian President Sergio Mattarella arrives for the ceremony marking the first anniversary of the collapse of a motorway Morandi Bridge that killed 43 people in Genoa, Aug. 14, 2019.
Europe
Italy’s Head of State Opens Formal Consultations with Political Parties
Consultations follow resignation of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, which he announced in upper house of parliament Tuesday afternoon
Default Author Profile
By Sabina Castelfranco
Wed, 08/21/2019 - 10:25
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press