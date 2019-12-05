Europe

Convicted Estonian Official in NATO Spy Scandal Released

By Associated Press
December 05, 2019 09:40 AM
Map of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia
Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia

HELSINKI - An Estonian court has decided to release on parole a former security official who was found guilty of treason for passing on top NATO secrets to Russia in a case widely considered to be one of the worst spy scandals within the military bloc.

The Tartu County Court said Thursday that Herman Simm, who was sentenced to 12-1/2 years in prison in 2009, is eligible for parole without electronic surveillance.

The 72-year-old Simm, who is a former head of security at the Estonian Defense Ministry, was found to have passed over 2,000 pages of NATO and other diplomatic information to Russia’s foreign intelligence service SVR between 1995 and 2008.

In retaliation, two Russian diplomats had their accreditation to NATO’s Brussels headquarters cancelled in 2009.

Estonia has been a NATO member since 2004.

AP logo
Written By
Associated Press
Europe

Ukraine Lawmaker Met Giuliani to Discuss Misuse of US Taxpayer Money in Ukraine

Ukrainian lawmaker Andriy Derkach attends a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudolph Giuliani in Kyiv, in this undated picture obtained from social media.
Europe

Convicted Estonian Official in NATO Spy Scandal Released

Map of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia
Europe

Fire in Refugee Camp on Greek Island Kills a Woman

Map of Lesbos, Greece
Europe

Turkish Committee Backs Contentious Maritime Deal With Libya

FILE - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses lawmakers from his ruling AK Party during a meeting at the parliament in Ankara, Turkey, Nov. 26, 2019. (Presidential Press Office/Handout)
Europe

France Shuts Down: Mass Strike Hits Trains, Eiffel Tower

French Labour unions members attend a demonstration against French government's pensions reform plans in Marseille as part of a…