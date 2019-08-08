Europe

Coroner: UK Scientist on Greek Island Died from A Fall

By Associated Press
August 8, 2019 12:17 PM
Authorities block a road near the location where police said the body of Cyprus-based astrophysicist Natalie Christopher, 34, was found in a 20-meter-deep ravine, in Faros village on the Greek island of Ikaria, Wednesday, August 7, 2019.
Authorities block a road near the location where police said the body of Cyprus-based astrophysicist Natalie Christopher, 34, was found in a 20-meter-deep ravine, in Faros village on the Greek island of Ikaria, Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

ATHENS, GREECE - A British scientist died instantly after falling from a height on the Greek island of Ikaria, a coroner said Thursday.

The body of Cyprus-based astrophysicist Natalie Christopher, 34, an avid trail runner, was found Wednesday afternoon in a 20-meter (65-foot) deep ravine.  Her Cypriot partner had reported her missing on Monday after she went for a run near their hotel. The area has trails along steep cliffs and ravines.
 
Coroner Nikos Karakoukis, who traveled to the island from Athens, said evidence from an initial assessment of the area where Christopher's body was found was “consistent with a fall from a height.”
 
Karakoukis told reporters that Christopher had suffered a head injury and died instantly. Her body was being transported Thursday to a morgue in the Greek capital, Athens.

Related Stories

Two men sift through debris folloiwing a powerful storm at Nea Plagia village, Halkidiki region, northern Greece, July 11, 2019.
Europe
7 Dead After Violent Storm Hits Northern Greece
Storm ripped rooftops from homes, uprooted trees, and overturned vehicles on Greek's Halkidiki peninsula
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
July 11, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press