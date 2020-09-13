Europe

Country Violations Top UN Human Rights Council Agenda 

By Lisa Schlein
September 13, 2020 09:23 AM
Overview of the session of the Human Rights Council during the speech of U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle…
FILE - Overview of the session of the Human Rights Council during the speech of U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Feb. 27, 2020.

GENEVA - Nations accused of violating their citizens’ rights and freedoms will come under intense scrutiny by the 47-member U.N. Human Rights Council during its upcoming three-week session, which begins on Monday. 

As its first order of business, the council is expected to consider a request by member countries to hold an urgent debate on the human rights situation in Belarus.  The country has been in turmoil following the alleged rigging of the August 9 presidential election.   

The alleged extrajudicial killings of thousands of people caught up in Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs also will be a top issue.  Beyond that, several perennial violators will come under the glare of the human rights spotlight.   

Reports detailing summary executions, torture, arbitrary arrests, forced disappearances, sexual assault and other violations in countries such as Syria, Myanmar, Venezuela, South Sudan, Libya, Iran and Cambodia will come under review.   

In addition, some investigative mandates may come to an end.  For example, the Commission of Inquiry on Human Rights in Burundi, established four years ago, will present its final report later this month.     

Human Rights Watch’s Geneva director, John Fisher says it is important the commission’s mandate be maintained.  He says little has changed on the ground despite the coming into power of Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye following the death of long-serving President Pierre Nkurunziza.   

“We are also very concerned that the president has made critical remarks about civil society, has signaled that they not be the mouthpiece of foreign powers or are involved in selling secrets or unveiling secrets to foreign powers, that they have tended to limit themselves to criticism, etc.," said Fisher.    

Fisher says he is concerned that several people responsible for violations under Nkurunziza’s rule remain in the new government.   

Human rights activists are pressing for accountability for the actions of so-called untouchable countries at this session.  These are countries deemed to be too powerful to be put in the dock at the Council.   

A global coalition of 321 civil society groups from 60 countries is calling for China to face greater scrutiny for its alleged systemic and serious human rights violations.    

Activists expect Russia to come under heightened scrutiny because of its alleged poisoning of opposition figure Alexey Navalny with a deadly Soviet-era nerve agent.   

Fisher says conditions in Saudi Arabia demand greater scrutiny," he said.   

“A number of the women’s human rights defenders and other government critics remain held incommunicado in detention.  There are details of situations of prison overcrowding, which of course exacerbated the health crisis, particularly during the COVID pandemic.  Denial of access to health care, deaths of detainees in custody under suspicious circumstances.”   

Fisher says all detainees should be released and the council should press for prison reforms and keep Saudi Arabia under its human rights lens. 

 

  

 

 

Related Stories

FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 file photo, Maria Kolesnikova, one of Belarus' opposition leaders, gestures during a rally…
Europe
Belarus Authorities Allegedly Issued Death Threats Against Opposition Activist
Maria Kolesnikova makes claim in legal complaint; Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says US deeply concerned
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 09/10/2020 - 12:54 PM
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, greets U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during their meeting in Minsk, Belarus, Feb. 1, 2020.
Europe
US Considering Sanctions Against Belarus After 'Unjustified Violence and Repression' Pompeo Says
Pompeo says US deeply concerned about “attempted forced expulsion” of opposition activist
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 09/09/2020 - 05:34 AM
Burundi's President Evariste Ndayishimiye gestures to the crowd after his inauguration in Gitega, Burundi Thursday, June 18,…
Africa
UN Investigators Skeptical of Reform Promises by New Burundi President 
Commission says human rights violations continue in Burundi and it would be premature to make any pronouncements on possible evolution of situation under new government
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Tue, 07/14/2020 - 01:38 PM
Supporters of Rong Chhun, leader of the Cambodian Confederation of Unions hold placards during a protest in front of Phnom Penh…
East Asia Pacific
UN Agency Condemns Cambodia's Repression of Human Rights Defenders
The UN human rights office says Cambodia's alleged measures mark a deepening of the government's intolerance toward dissent
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Fri, 09/11/2020 - 02:34 PM
Lisa Schlein
By
Lisa Schlein

Latest News

Europe

Country Violations Top UN Human Rights Council Agenda 

Overview of the session of the Human Rights Council during the speech of U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle…
Europe

Former UK Leaders Unite to Slam Boris Johnson on Brexit Plan  

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair speaks at the Hallam Conference Centre in London, Britain December 18, 2019. REUTERS…
Europe

Greek Authorities Scramble to Move Homeless Refugees into New Camp

Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp sleep on the side of a road, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, Sept. 13, 2020.
Europe

Police Fire Tear Gas as Migrants Demand to Leave Greek Island After Fire

A woman reacts as a girl hugs her during minor clashes between riot police and migrants near Mytilene town, on the northeastern…
Europe

Russian Vote in Local Election Seen as Test for Kremlin Party

An elderly woman casts a ballot during municipal elections in Tomsk, Russia, Sept. 13, 2020.