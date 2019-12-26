Europe

Court Rules Turkey Violated Freedoms by Banning Wikipedia

By Associated Press
December 26, 2019 01:30 PM
FILE L- The webpage of the encyclopedia website Wikipedia shows a stark black-and-white page with the message: "Imagine a world without free knowledge", at an office in Brussels, Belgium, Jan. 18, 2012.
The webpage of the encyclopedia website Wikipedia shows a stark black-and-white page with the message: ‘Imagine a world without free knowledge’.

ANKARA - Turkey's highest court on Thursday ruled in favor of Wikipedia, saying the Turkish government's two-year ban on the online encyclopedia constitutes a violation of freedom of expression, the state-run news agency reported.
                   
Turkey blocked Wikipedia in April 2017, accusing it of being part of a “smear campaign” against the country, after the website refused to remove content that allegedly portrayed Turkey as supporting the Islamic State group and other terrorist organizations.
                   
Access to Wikipedia and all its language editions was blocked under a law that allows the government to ban websites it deems pose a national security threat.
                   
Wikipedia declined to remove content from the community-generated site, citing its opposition to censorship. It petitioned the Constitutional Court in May 2017 after talks with Turkish officials and a challenge in lower courts failed.
                   
The Anadolu Agency reported that the Constitutional Court decided the ban amounted to a violation of freedom of expression. The justices voted 10-6 in favor of Wikipedia, the agency said.
                   
There was no immediate comment from the government and it was not immediately clear when access to the website would be restored.
                   
Many Turks have found ways to circumvent the ban on Wikipedia and other blocked websites.

Related Stories

FILE L- The webpage of the encyclopedia website Wikipedia shows a stark black-and-white page with the message: "Imagine a world without free knowledge", at an office in Brussels, Belgium, Jan. 18, 2012.
Middle East
Turkish High Court to Review Wikipedia Appeal against Ban
Ankara blocked Wikipedia in April 2017, accusing it of being part of a 'smear campaign' against Turkey, after the website refused to remove content that allegedly portrayed Turkey as a country supporting the Islamic State group and terrorist organizations
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 09/11/2019 - 12:26
FILE - Wikipedia webpage in use on a laptop computer is seen in this photo illustration taken in Washington, January 17, 2012.
Press Freedom
China Fully Blocks All Versions of Wikipedia
Beijing has broadened its block of online encyclopedia Wikipedia to include all language editions, an internet censorship research group reported just weeks ahead of China's most politically explosive anniversary. According to a report by the Open Observatory of Network Interference (OONI), China started blocking all language editions of Wikipedia last month. Previously, most editions of Wikipedia -- besides the Chinese language version, which was reportedly…
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Wed, 05/15/2019 - 13:27
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting of the Council for Interethnic Relations in Nalchik, Republic of Kabardino-Balkaria, Russia, Nov. 29, 2019.
Europe
Russia to Upgrade Homegrown Encyclopedia After Putin Pans Wikipedia
Russian president last month proposed replacing crowd-sourced online encyclopedia Wikipedia with an electronic version of the Great Russian Encyclopedia - the successor to the Soviet Union's main encyclopedia
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 12/02/2019 - 21:37
FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2017, file photo, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki speaks during the introduction of YouTube TV at YouTube Space LA in Los Angeles.
Silicon Valley & Technology
YouTube to Display Wikipedia Blurbs Alongside Conspiracy Videos
YouTube will begin displaying text from Wikipedia articles and other websites alongside some videos in a couple of weeks as the unit of Alphabet Inc's Google attempts to combat hoaxes and conspiracy theories on the service, its chief executive said on Tuesday. Susan Wojcicki, speaking on stage at the South by Southwest Conference in Austin, Texas, displayed a mock-up of the new feature, which are called information cues. YouTube intends to present an…
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press
Europe

Court Rules Turkey Violated Freedoms by Banning Wikipedia

FILE L- The webpage of the encyclopedia website Wikipedia shows a stark black-and-white page with the message: "Imagine a world without free knowledge", at an office in Brussels, Belgium, Jan. 18, 2012.
East Asia Pacific

Russia, Iran, China Hold Joint Naval Drills

Chinese patrol ship Haixun 01 is pictured during a search for Flight MH370, in the south Indian Ocean, April 5, 2014. (CNS photo)
Europe

Russian Opposition Leader Navalny Freed as Police Search his Office

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny speaks to the media as a policeman stands guard at the Foundation for Fighting Corruption office in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 26, 2019.
Middle East

Australian, French Academics Held in Iran go on Hunger Strike

(FILES) A handout picture taken in 2012 in an unlocated location and released on July 16, 2019 by Sciences Po university shows…
Middle East

Erdogan: Turkish Parliament to Vote on Sending Troops to Libya

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gestures as he addresses the members of his ruling party, in Ankara, Turkey, Thursday,…