Croatian President Sets Parliamentary Vote for July 5

May 20, 2020 09:07 AM
Zoran Milanovic, the liberal opposition candidate addresses to supporters after his headquarters claimed victory in a…
Croatia's President Zoran Milanovic formally set the date for the ballot after Croatia's lawmakers voted earlier to dissolve parliament.

The Balkan country of around 4.2 million people has been easing lockdown measures against the new coronavirus after a drop in new cases.  

Croatia's ruling conservatives are facing a challenge from a liberal opposition alliance after losing the presidential election in January.

The Balkan country of around 4.2 million people has been easing lockdown measures against the new coronavirus after a drop in new cases.

Croatia's ruling conservatives are facing a challenge from a liberal opposition alliance after losing the presidential election in January.  

The former Yugoslav republic has one of the weakest economies in the 27-nation EU after going through a war in the 1990s'.

