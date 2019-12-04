Europe

Czech Leader to Face Fraud Charges

By Associated Press
December 04, 2019 01:40 PM
FILE - In this March 23, 2016 file photo Czech Republic's Finance Minister and Head of the ANO (YES) movement Andrej Babis…
Andrej Babis

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC - The Czech Republic's prime minister is facing fraud charges after the country's chief prosecutor overturned a previous decision to drop the case.
                   
Pavel Zeman announced the move Wednesday after evaluating a September finding to dismiss the charges despite a police recommendation to indict Babis.
                   
The case involves a farm that received European Union subsidies after its ownership was transferred from the Agrofert conglomerate owned by the prime minister to members of his family. The prime minister has denied any wrongdoing.
                   
The EU subsidies were meant for medium-sized and small businesses and Agrofert would not have been eligible for them. Later, Agrofert again took ownership of the farm.

