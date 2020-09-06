Europe

Czech President Tries to Tamp Down China Anger After Speaker's Taiwan Trip  

By Reuters
September 06, 2020 10:13 AM
Czech President Milos Zeman gestures in Vienna, Austria April 3, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
FILE - Czech President Milos Zeman gestures during a visit in Vienna, Austria, April 3, 2019.

PRAGUE - President Milos Zeman sought on Sunday to defuse a row with China over a visit by the head of the Czech Senate to Taiwan, calling the speaker's trip a "boyish provocation".  
 
Senate speaker Milos Vystrcil grabbed headlines last week when he told Taiwan's parliament "I am a Taiwanese" in a speech that echoed the late U.S. President John F. Kennedy's defiance of communism in Berlin in 1963.   

In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, the Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil is presented a medal by Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen during a meeting in Taipei, Taiwan, Sept. 3, 2020.

Vystrcil's trip did not have the backing of the Czech government, which sets foreign policy, and angered China, which said the Czech speaker would "pay a heavy price" for visiting the democratic island it sees as its own territory.  
 
This prompted Prague to summon China's ambassador.  
 
Zeman has sought closer business and political ties with China since taking office in 2013, but his efforts have been hit by failed investment plans and have divided politicians.  
 
Zeman said in an interview on broadcaster Prima on Sunday he would stop inviting Vystrcil to meetings of the state's top foreign policy officials and said his trip could be damaging for firms but that China's comments were exaggerated.  
 
"I consider it boyish provocation," Zeman said of the trip.  
 
Prime Minister Andrej Babis said later on the same debate show he would fight to prevent fallout for Czech companies.  
 
The Czech Republic, like most countries, has no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan although Taiwan is a large investor in the country.  
 
Many Czech companies operate in or export to China, the world's second-largest economy. The richest Czech Petr Kellner's Home Credit is a major consumer lender in China while the country is also the largest single market for Skoda Auto, the Czech car unit of Volkswagen. 

 

 

 

Related Stories

East Asia Pacific
China, Czech Republic at Odds After Czech Officials Visit Taiwan
Beijing threatens retaliation after Czech Senate president leads delegation to Taiwan and delivers a speech in parliament; threat met with criticism from Europe
Default Author Profile
By Joyce Huang
Fri, 09/04/2020 - 03:21 PM
Europe
European Attitudes Harden as Czech Visit to Taiwan Triggers Chinese Fury
Beijing warns Czech Senate president of 'heavy price,' drawing quick condemnation from Europe
Henry Ridgwell
By Henry Ridgwell
Fri, 09/04/2020 - 06:13 PM
Czech Senate speaker Milos Vystrcil (C) is escorted by Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (R) and Parliament Speaker Yu Shyi…
East Asia Pacific
Flurry of High-Level Foreign Visitors Boosts Taiwan's International Visibility
Ninety members of the Czech parliament are meeting leaders in Taiwan this week, despite Chinese opposition. Delegations from Japan and the United States came in August
Ralph Jennings
By Ralph Jennings
Fri, 09/04/2020 - 03:00 AM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Latest News

Europe

COVID,  Private Operators Pose Threat to Universal Postal System

FILE PHOTO: A member of a ground crew walks past American Airlines planes parked at the gate during the coronavirus disease …
Europe

Czech President Tries to Tamp Down China Anger After Speaker's Taiwan Trip  

Czech President Milos Zeman gestures in Vienna, Austria April 3, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Europe

Pandemic Turns Summer into European Tourism's Leanest Season

A ticket vendor for a canal boat tour operator waits in his booth in Bruges, Belgium, Aug. 24, 2020.
Europe

Germany Threatens Sanctions on Russia over Navalny Poisoning

The name signs mark the main entrance of the Russian embassy at the central boulevard 'Unter den Linden' in Berlin, Germany,…
Europe

Facebook Blocks Ailing Man's Planned End-of-Life Broadcasts

FILE - In this file photo dated Friday Sept. 4. 2020, French President Emmanuel Macron wears a mask during a ceremony to…