Europe

Danish Man Convicted of Murder Aboard Homemade Submarine Captured

By VOA News
October 20, 2020 11:21 AM
A man resembling Peter Madsen sits up against a fence surrounded by police forces in Albertslund, Denmark, Oct. 20, 2020.
A Danish man serving a life sentence for the torture and murder of a Swedish journalist aboard his homemade submarine was apprehended Tuesday after escaping from prison.

Danish police said Peter Madsen was caught shortly after escaping from a prison in suburban Copenhagen. The tabloid Ekstra Bladet posted a video of Madsen after his capture near the prison.

Madsen was sentenced to life in prison in 2018 in Copenhagen for killing Swedish journalist Kim Wall after he lured Wall aboard his submarine in 2017 with the promise of an interview. Madsen dismembered Wall’s body and dumped it into the sea.

Madsen, who denies killing Wall, lost an appeal shortly after apologizing to the journalist’s family. Madsen claims she accidently died inside the submarine but acknowledged he tossed her body parts into the Baltic Sea.

Life sentences in Denmark typically mean serving 16 years in prison, but convicts can be jailed longer if authorities determine they would pose a threat to society if released.

 

