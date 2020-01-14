Europe

Davos Forum: Trump to Attend, But Iranian Official Cancels

By Associated Press
January 14, 2020 10:40 AM
FILE - A worker uses steam to remove ice from a footpath in front of one of the venues of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 13, 2020.
FILE - A worker uses steam to remove ice from a footpath in front of one of the venues of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 13, 2020.

GENEVA - Iran's foreign minister has cancelled an expected appearance at next week's World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, organizers said Tuesday, citing the “backdrop of uncertainty” in the Middle East.

The move averts a possible crossing-of-paths with top U.S. officials, including President Donald Trump, in the Alpine town at a time when relations between Iran and the United States have hit a new low.

WEF President Borge Brende cited only the “cancellation” by Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who was notably blacklisted by the Trump administration even before the new tensions. Brende declined to elaborate on the reasons for it.

“We have to understand the cancellation against the backdrop of uncertainty in the region and what his happening in Iran,” he told reporters at WEF headquarters in Geneva at a look-ahead event to the 50th anniversary of the forum.

Word of Zarif's absence came as WEF founder Klaus Schwab warned that the world faces a “state of emergency” and said the window for opportunity is closing fast - notably when it comes to acting to save the environment.

He insisted the annual meeting will be “a `do-shop,' not a `talk-shop'.”

All told, nearly 3,000 leaders from 118 countries are expected for the Jan. 21-24 event. The president of Iraq, Barham Salih, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are among the 53 heads of state and government set to attend, along with hundreds of business leaders and civil society activists, like environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg of Sweden.

Schwab emphasized the importance of sustainable economic growth, the need for decent jobs and salaries, and plans for skills training for a billion people worldwide over the next decade.

He expressed hopes that a “Green Revolution” will go mainstream and said the World Economic Forum would encourage partner businesses to become carbon neutral. He highlighted an environmental project to plant 1 trillion trees worldwide by 2030 to help gobble up excess carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

Schwab revived his call for “stakeholder capitalism” to help take the lead in solving global problems.

“Environmental responsibility is very much a part of the stakeholder responsibility,” he said.

 

AP logo
Written By
Associated Press
Europe

Macron Tries to Calm Tensions Over Retirement Changes

Strikers march during a demonstration in Marseille, southern France, Jan. 14, 2020.
Europe

Davos Forum: Trump to Attend, But Iranian Official Cancels

FILE - A worker uses steam to remove ice from a footpath in front of one of the venues of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 13, 2020.
Europe

Russia Claims Progress but Falls Short on Libya Cease-Fire Deal

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (3-L), Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar (2-L), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (4-R), and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu (3-R) attend talks in Moscow, Russia, Jan. 13, 2020.
Europe

Britain, France, Germany Invoking Dispute Resolution Over Iran Nuclear Non-Compliance

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is surrounded by reporters at the European parliament, Jan.14, 2020.
Europe

Oceans Were Hottest on Record in 2019

Sunrise over the Atlantic Ocean in Virginia Beach, USA. (Photo: Diaa Bekheet). A study found that the world's oceans were warmer in 2019 than at any point in recorded human history.

Latest news