Death Toll from Storm in Spain Reaches 12, More Missing

By Associated Press
January 24, 2020 10:00 AM
The river Onyar is seen swollen during a storm in Girona, Spain, on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Since Sunday the storm has hit…
The swollen river Onyar is shown during a storm in Girona, Spain, on Jan. 23, 2020.

MADRID - Authorities in Spain say the death toll from a storm that devastated the eastern part of the country this week has risen to at least 12 with rescuers searching for several missing persons.
    
Emergencies services for the northeastern Catalonia region said late Thursday that a fourth death caused by storm Gloria in the region had been confirmed. That took the national count to at least 12.
    
Rescuers were still searching Friday for three missing people in the Balearic Islands and for a fishing boat with six on board that has gone missing off Spain's southern coast.
    
A British man and a Spaniard are feared to have been swept away by high waves on the island of Ibiza, authorities said. Another Spaniard is missing on the nearby island of Mallorca.
    
Government official Lucrecio Fernandez said an overnight search by Spanish rescuers for the missing fishing boat is continuing with the assistance of a Moroccan frigate.
    
The storm has lasted for six days, accompanied by heavy winds, snow and hail. Weather authorities said the worst of it had passed on Wednesday, although some areas of southern Spain are under a weather warning for rain and winds.
    
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is meeting with his Cabinet on Friday to discuss aid for the hardest-hit regions.

Storm Gloria Causes Death, Destruction in Spain
The Spanish government is holding an emergency meeting Friday after an unusual winter storm caused death and destruction on its Mediterranean coast. The death toll in Spain rose to 11 on Thursday, the fifth day of the storm, which has also caused floods in southern France.
Zlatica Hoke
01/24/2020
Spain Coast Pounded by Storm Gloria Ahead of Tourist Season
A violent storm on the eastern and southern coasts of Spain has killed at least 10 people after causing severe infrastructural damage
VOA News
01/23/2020
Associated Press
