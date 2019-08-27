Europe

Decrying Crisis, France's Macron Urges New Economic Order

By Associated Press
August 27, 2019 08:25 AM
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during his final press conference at the G7 summit Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 in Biarritz, southwestern France.
PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron is calling for a new global economic order, decrying an "unprecedented crisis" in the market economy.

Amid uncertainty over U.S. trade policies, Macron said the market economy has become too finance-driven, creating inequalities "that are shaking up our political order." He called for a global ``rethink,'' but did not offer details.
 
In a sweeping diplomatic speech Tuesday, Macron said "we are living the end of Western hegemony" in the world, in part as a result of Western "errors" over past centuries.
 
Macron spoke the day after hosting an intense G-7 summit clouded by concerns about U.S. trade policies and tensions with China and an economic slowdown. The G-7 ended with a call for "fair" and "open" trade but no mention of currencies or fiscal stimulus.
 

 

Associated Press