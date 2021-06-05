Europe

Denmark Criticized for Asylum Seeker Law

By Lisa Schlein
June 05, 2021 11:09 AM
FILE - Daniel Christensen, 27, a Kurdish Iraqi, enters through the front gate at Kaershovedgaard, a former prison and now a departure centre for rejected asylum seekers in Jutland, Denmark, March 28, 2019.
FILE - Daniel Christensen, 27, a Kurdish Iraqi, enters through the front gate at Kaershovedgaard, a former prison and now a departure centre for rejected asylum seekers in Jutland, Denmark, March 28, 2019.

GENEVA - The U.N. refugee agency is sharply critical of a new Danish law, which aims to rid itself of asylum seekers fleeing violence and persecution by transferring responsibilities for their care to third countries.

Amendments to the Danish Aliens Act were approved June 3 by parliament. They go into effect if Denmark reaches an agreement with a third country to take the asylum seekers off its hands, while their cases are being processed.

The U.N. refugee agency expresses alarm at that prospect and says it has repeatedly raised its concerns and objections to the Danish government. UNHCR spokesman Babar Balloch says the forcible transfer of asylum seekers and the abdication of Denmark’s responsibility for the asylum process risks weakening international protections for vulnerable refugees.

“UNHCR strongly opposes efforts that seek to externalize or outsource asylum and international protection obligations to other countries. Such efforts to evade responsibility run counter to the letter and spirit of the 1951 Refugee Convention,” Balloch said.

The Danish government says it has not yet found any third countries willing to accept asylum seekers, but it is in negotiation with several candidate countries.

Over the past five decades, the UNHCR has helped some 50 million refugees start a new life. Currently, the agency cares for 26 million refugees in all regions of the world. Nearly 90 percent of the world’s refugees live in developing or in the least-developed countries.

Balloch says the UNHCR is extremely concerned that a wealthy country, such as Denmark, appears to be unwilling to share those responsibilities.

“Plans to externalize asylum processing and protection of refugees to a third country … seriously risk setting in motion a process of gradual erosion of the international protection system, which has withstood the test of time over the past 70 years, and for which we have to have a collective responsibility to safeguard,” Balloch said.

 

UNHCR officials say they will continue to discuss the issue with Danish authorities and seek to find practical ways forward. They urge the Danish government to uphold its international commitments today as it has done in the past.

Related Stories

FILE - A resident climbs through a window at Kaershovedgaard, a former prison and now a departure centre for rejected asylum seekers in Jutland, Denmark, March 26, 2019.
Europe
Denmark Passes Law That Would Send Away Asylum Seekers
UN, EU, other refugee organizations oppose move, say it would undermine rights of asylum seekers
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 06/03/2021 - 03:44 PM
Lisa Schlein
By
Lisa Schlein

Latest News

Europe

Denmark Criticized for Asylum Seeker Law

FILE - Daniel Christensen, 27, a Kurdish Iraqi, enters through the front gate at Kaershovedgaard, a former prison and now a departure centre for rejected asylum seekers in Jutland, Denmark, March 28, 2019.
Europe

Man Who Would be German Chancellor Faces Stiff Electoral Test

FILE - Armin Laschet, chairman of the German Christian Democratic Union, CDU, addresses the media during a news conference at the party's headquarters in Berlin, Germany, May 17, 2021.
Europe

G-7 Nations Reach Historic Deal to Tax Big Multinationals

EU's Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni, Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe, World Bank President David Malpass, and G7 finance ministers meeting at Lancaster House in London, Britain, June 5, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Pilgrims Return to Spain’s ‘El Camino’ Paths after Pandemic

Pilgrims walk past sculptures indicating the direction of St. James' Way in El Perdon mountain, near to Pamplona northern northern Spain, June 1, 2021.
Europe

Putin Chafes at US, Criticizes Response to Capitol Attack

Journalists gather in the press center as they listen to Russian President Vladimir Putin speaking, at the St. Petersburg…