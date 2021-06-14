Europe

Djokovic Wins French Open, Clinching 19th Grand Slam

By VOA News
Updated June 14, 2021 06:10 AM
Serbia's Novak Djokovic, right, and Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece pose with their trophies after their final match of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros stadium in Paris, June 13, 2021.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic, right, and Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece pose with their trophies after their final match of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros stadium in Paris, June 13, 2021.

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic defeated Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas Sunday in the French Open final, clinching his 19th Grand Slam win 6-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.
 
“I want to thank my team, my box, my family, my coach,” Djokovic said after his win, acknowledging that while the game was “physically and mentally very difficult” he knew he was capable of the win.

The five-set match lasted four hours and 11 minutes, as the 34-year-old Djokovic made a comeback from losing the first two sets, in what he called an “electric ambiance” after the match.

After the match, Djokovic gave his winning rocket to a young fan in the stands. 

“I found that very cute and very nice,” Djokovic said. “To give the racket to the best person was him. That was my gratitude for him sticking with me and
supporting me.” 

Djokovic, currently ranked the No. 1 male player in the world, defeated “King of Clay” Rafael Nadal in the semifinals last week.  

Sunday marked the first time the 22-year-old Tsitsipas had made it to a Grand Slam final.  

VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

Europe

US, Russia Spar on Cyberattacks Ahead of Biden-Putin Summit

FILE PHOTO: A man types on a computer keyboard in this illustration picture taken February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel…
Europe

Djokovic Wins French Open, Clinching 19th Grand Slam

Serbia's Novak Djokovic, right, and Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece pose with their trophies after their final match of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros stadium in Paris, June 13, 2021.
Europe

G-7 Communique Wide-Ranging, But Critics Find Shortcomings   

G-7 leaders meet at the Carbis Bay Hotel in Carbis Bay, St. Ives, Cornwall, England, June 11, 2021.
USA

Bidens Have Tea with Queen Elizabeth after G-7 Summit 

U.S. President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden and Britain's Queen Elizabeth stand in front of members of the Royal Guard, at…
Europe

G-7 Leaders Pledge More than 1 Billion COVID Vaccine Doses to Poorer Nations 

US President Joe Biden takes part in a press conference on the final day of the G7 summit at Cornwall Airport Newquay, near…