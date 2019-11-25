Europe

Doctors: Ailing Assange Needs Medical Care in Hospital

By Associated Press
November 25, 2019 08:17 PM
FILE PHOTO: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen as he leaves a police station in London, Britain April 11, 2019. REUTERS…
FILE - WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen as he leaves a police station in London, Britain, April 11, 2019.

LONDON - More than 60 doctors have written to British authorities asserting that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange urgently needs medical treatment at a university hospital.

The doctors said in a letter published Monday that Assange suffers from psychological problems including depression as well as dental issues and a serious shoulder ailment.

Assange is in Belmarsh Prison on the outskirts of London in advance of an extradition hearing set for February. He is sought by the U.S. on espionage charges relating to his WikiLeaks work.

The letter was sent to Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Dr. Lissa Johnson of Australia said an independent medical assessment is needed to determine if Assange is "medically fit" to face legal proceedings.

The letter was distributed by WikiLeaks.
 

