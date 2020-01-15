Europe

Documents Suggest Thomas Markle to Testify in Meghan Lawsuit

By Associated Press
January 15, 2020 08:55 AM
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks during the launch the of her Smart Works capsule collection at a department store in central London, Sept. 12, 2019.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is suing the newspaper and its parent company Associated Newspapers for publishing a letter she wrote to her father Thomas Markle.

LONDON - The estranged father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex  could be called as a defense witness in her lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday newspaper, court papers reveal.
    
Meghan is suing the newspaper and its parent company Associated Newspapers for publishing a letter she wrote to her father Thomas Markle. The civil lawsuit accuses the newspaper of copyright infringement, misuse of private information and violating the U.K.'s data protection law with the publication of the letter.
    
Documents filed at the High Court show the newspaper plans to rely on evidence from Markle, stating that he "had a weighty right to tell his version of what had happened between himself and his daughter, including the contents of the letter.''
    
Papers drawn up by lawyers for the newspaper  argue that members of Britain's royal family “generate and rely on publicity about themselves and their lives in order to maintain the privileged positions they hold and to promote themselves.”
    
The paper also argues the letter's publication was in response to a “one-sided” article in People Magazine in February 2019 featuring an interview with five unnamed “close friends” of the duchess which referenced the letter, meaning its existence was in the public domain.
    
The documents came to light this week amid the firestorm of attention that followed Meghan and Prince Harry's decision to issue a statement announcing that they wanted to step back from their royal roles, become financially independent and split their time between Britain and North America. Queen Elizabeth II convened a family summit on Monday at her Sandringham estate in eastern England and decided the couple could to live part time in Canada.
    
Meghan was seen in Canada for the first time since the crisis began when she visited the Downtown Eastside Women's Centre in Vancouver to discuss issues affecting women in one of the city's poorest neighborhoods. The shelter posted a photograph of the duchess's visit.

 

Related Stories

Photo by: KGC-178/STAR MAX/IPx 2019 12/25/19 Queen Elizabeth II at the Christmas Day church service at Sandringham, Norfolk.
Europe
Queen Agrees to Let Harry, Meghan Move Part-Time to Canada
The British monarch said in a statement that 'today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family'
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 01/13/2020 - 13:38
Media cameras outside Buckingham Palace, in London, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. In a statement Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan,…
Arts & Culture
Harry, Meghan Seek Financial Independence: Will That Work?
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, want to break with royal tradition and become financially independent
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 01/10/2020 - 11:29
FILE - Prince William The Duke of Cambridge and Catherine The Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex and Meghan The Duchess of Sussex attend the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey.
Europe
William, Harry Issue Statement Amid UK Royal Family Rift
Princes William and Harry have issued a statement challenging the accuracy of a newspaper report describing a severe strain on the relationship between the two brothers
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 01/13/2020 - 07:58
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press
Europe

Russian Prime Minister Resigns

Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev chairs a government meeting in the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 31, 2014. Russia will make Crimea a special economic zone offering tax breaks and reduced bureaucracy to attract investors, Prime Minister Dm
Europe

Documents Suggest Thomas Markle to Testify in Meghan Lawsuit

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks during the launch the of her Smart Works capsule collection at a department store in central London, Sept. 12, 2019.
Europe

Putin Tackles Falling Incomes, Birthrate in State-of-the-Nation Address

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the State Council in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Alexander…
VOA News on Iran

Ukraine Asks Iran for Downed Plane's Data Recorders

General view of the debris of the Ukraine International Airlines, flight PS752, Boeing 737-800 plane that crashed after take…
Middle East

Iranian Foreign Minister Says Future of Nuclear Deal Up To Europe

FILE PHOTO: Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif looks on during a meeting with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov…

Latest news