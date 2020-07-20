Europe

Downed Ukrainian Airline’s Flight Data Recorders in France for Analysis

By VOA News
July 20, 2020 01:53 AM
A crew of a Ukrainian airlines carry flowers to pay tribute to the flight crew members of the Ukrainian 737-800 plane that…
A crew of a Ukrainian airlines carry flowers to pay tribute to the flight crew members of the Ukrainian 737-800 plane that crashed on the outskirts of Tehran, arrive for memorial service at Borispil international airport outside Kyiv, Jan. 19, 2020.

Canada’s Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne said the flight data recorders from a Ukrainian passenger plane downed by an Iranian missile are in Paris where they are expected to be taken to France's Civil Aviation Safety Investigation Authority for analysis Monday. 

Champagne said on Twitter that officials from Canada’s Transportation Safety Board will be present for the investigation. 

Most of the 176 people on board the plane were Canadian citizens or residents, or were traveling to Canada.

People gather for a candlelight vigil to honor the victims of the Ukraine plane crash, at the gate of Amrikabir University, where some of the victims were former students, in Tehran, Iran, Jan. 11, 2020.

Iran says its military accidentally shot down the Ukraine Airlines plane in January, shortly after it took off from Tehran’s airport, mistaking it for an incoming missile. 

The incident happened during a time of heightened tensions between Iran and the United States, just after Iran had launched missiles at several bases in Iraq in response to the U.S. killing of top Iranian general Qassim Soleimani. 

Canada, Ukraine and other nations whose nationals were on board the plane have demanded a thorough investigation, and the analysis of the so-called black box recorders recovered from the wreckage has been the subject of negotiation. 

The plane was manufactured by Boeing, a U.S. company, and due to U.S. sanctions on Iran the United States rejected sending Iran a piece of equipment needed to recover the data from the recorders. 

