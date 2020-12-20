Europe

Dozens of Anti-Lukashenko Demonstrators Detained in Belarus 

By RFE/RL
December 20, 2020 10:21 AM
Opposition supporters carrying former white-red-white flags of Belarus parade through the streets during a rally against the…
FILE - Opposition supporters carrying former white-red-white flags of Belarus parade through the streets during a rally against the Belarus presidential election results in Minsk, on Dec. 13, 2020.

A Belarusian human rights group says security forces have detained dozens of people during protests calling on strongman Alexander Lukashenko to step down. 
 
The Vyasna rights group said on December 20 that at least 42 people had been detained in the capital, Minsk, and the cities of Barysau, Homel, Hrodna, and Salihorsk. 
 
Marches and rallies were reported in several districts of Minsk, accordng to RFE/RL’s Belarus Service, with many carrying the opposition’s red-and-white flag or banners. 
 
Smaller protests were also held in other towns and cities across Belarus. 

Belarus has been roiled by nearly daily protests since early August when Lukashenko was declared victor of a presidential election that opposition leaders said was flawed. 

Law enforcement officers detain two men as opposition supporters rally to protest against police violence and the Belarus…
FILE - Law enforcement officers detain two men as opposition supporters rally to protest against police violence and the Belarus presidential election results in Minsk, Nov. 29, 2020.

Police have violently cracked down on the postelection protests, with more than 27,000 detentions, according to the United Nations. There have also been credible reports of torture and ill-treatment, and several people have died. 

Many of Belarus's opposition leaders have been arrested or forced to leave the country, while Lukashenko, who has ruled the country with an iron fist for almost three decades, has refused to negotiate with the opposition. 
 
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to acknowledge Lukashenko as the winner of the vote, and imposed sanctions on Lukashenko and his allies, citing election rigging and the police crackdown. 
 
Crowd numbers at protests in Minsk and elsewhere have dropped amid fatigue, repression, and the cold weather. Protests organizers have also switched tactics, calling for smaller gatherings to evade arrest and stretch the riot police. 
 
Small marches and rallies were also reported on December 19 in Minsk and elsewhere, including the western city of Hrodna. 

 

Related Stories

Belarus' opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya poses with the Sakharov Prize, European Union's annual human rights award,…
Europe
European Parliament Awards Sakharov Prize to Belarus Opposition 
Award comes amid ongoing protests in Belarus against longtime ruler Alexander Lukashenko following a disputed presidential election on August 9
RFE/RL logo
By RFE/RL
Wed, 12/16/2020 - 08:58 AM
Opposition supporters carry historical white-red-white flags of Belarus as they attend a rally to reject the presidential…
Europe
Dozens Detained in Belarus as Opposition Stages Scattered Marches 
According to local news reports, more than 120 marches took places across the country, with numbers at each rally ranging from dozens to several hundred 
Default Author Profile
By RFE/RL’s Belarus Service 
Sun, 12/13/2020 - 01:37 PM
Young demonstrators are seen during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Dec. 6, 2020.
Europe
Dozens Detained in Belarus at Anti-Lukashenko Marches
Demonstrators gathered in Minsk and other cities in nearly continuous protests since a disputed presidential election in August that opposition says was rigged
Default Author Profile
By RFE/RL's Belarus Service
Sun, 12/06/2020 - 10:09 AM
Law enforcement officers detain two men as opposition supporters rally to protest against police violence and the Belarus…
Europe
UN Rights Chief Condemns Deteriorating Human Rights in Belarus
Bachelet is calling on government of Belarus to put an end to abusive treatment of its people
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Fri, 12/04/2020 - 01:28 PM
RFE/RL logo
By
RFE/RL

Latest News

Europe

Dozens of Anti-Lukashenko Demonstrators Detained in Belarus 

Opposition supporters carrying former white-red-white flags of Belarus parade through the streets during a rally against the…
Europe

EU-UK Trade Talks Floundering over Fish as Cutoff Day Nears 

Fishing boats are moored adjacent to the South Pier of Bridlington Harbour fishing port in Bridlington, north east England on…
Europe

COVID Rules Divide Adjacent French, Swiss Ski Resorts

A man walks next to a closed chairlift at Les Portes du Soleil ski resort during the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Chatel, France, Dec. 19, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Global COVID Cases Pass 76 Million

A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a swab sample from a man, amidst the spread of the…
Europe

EU, UK Each Demand Concessions as Post-Brexit Talks Stall

European Union flags are reflected in a window of the European Council in Brussels, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. The European Union…