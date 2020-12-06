Europe

Dozens Detained in Belarus at Anti-Lukashenko Marches

By RFE/RL's Belarus Service
December 06, 2020 10:09 AM
Young demonstrators are seen during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Dec. 6, 2020.
Young demonstrators are seen during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Dec. 6, 2020.

MINSK - Belarusian security forces detained dozens of people across the country on Sunday as street protests calling on authoritarian ruler Alexander Lukashenko to resign continued.

Demonstrators gathered in Minsk and other Belarusian cities in nearly continuous protests since a disputed presidential election in August that the opposition says was rigged.

This is the third Sunday during which the demonstrations in Belarus are being held under the banner of March of Neighbors, a strategy adopted by the opposition as a way of decentralizing the protests and making it more difficult for police to round up activists.

The August 9 vote gave Lukashenko a sixth presidential term, but the opposition believes candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya was the real winner of the election and is calling for the strongman’s resignation, the release of all political prisoners, and a new election.

The West refuses to accept the outcome, slapping sanctions on Lukashenko and dozens of top Belarusian officials.

Amid an intensifying crackdown by the Belarusian authorities on the protest movement, detentions were reported on December 6 in several Minsk districts and other cities across the country, including Brest and Hrodna.

The Minsk-based Vyasna (Spring) human rights center reported more than 40 detentions by 3:20 p.m. local time, mainly in the capital, where several subway stations were briefly closed and at least two squares were cordoned off by security forces.

A 79-year-old woman was among those detained in Minsk.

Two BelaPAN journalists covering the demonstrations in Hrodna were held by police.

People in several Belarusian cities reported problems with accessing Telegram, an instant messaging service used by many protesters to communicate.

Tsikhanouskaya, who left the country soon after the election under pressure from the authorities and is currently in exile in Lithuania, said on December 5 she would “support everyone who comes out to their yard, district, and city.” 

“Each march is a reminder that Belarusians will not give up. We will not allow our rights to be taken away and our eyes to be closed to crimes," she said in a statement.

A week ago, security forces used tear gas and stun grenades against some demonstrators in Minsk and detained more than 300 protesters across the country, according to the Minsk-based Vyasna (Spring) human rights center.

 

Related Stories

Law enforcement officers detain two men as opposition supporters rally to protest against police violence and the Belarus…
Europe
UN Rights Chief Condemns Deteriorating Human Rights in Belarus
Bachelet is calling on government of Belarus to put an end to abusive treatment of its people
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Fri, 12/04/2020 - 01:28 PM
Demonstrators, some of them wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus attend an opposition rally to protest…
Europe
Dozens Reported Detained in Anti-Lukashenko Marches in Belarus 
It was unclear how many people participated in the demonstrations 
Default Author Profile
By RFE/RL’s Belarus Service 
Sun, 11/29/2020 - 12:37 PM
Belarusian opposition supporters attend a rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus November 22, 2020…
Europe
Hundreds Detained in Ongoing Belarus Protests Against Longtime President 
At least 200 people were arrested Sunday, a rights group reported, as Belarusians continued to call for the resignation of Alexander Lukashenko 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 11/22/2020 - 01:40 PM
Belarusian riot police detain a demonstrator during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Nov. 15, 2020.
Europe
More than 1,000 Detained as Belarus Police Use Tear Gas, Stun Grenades on Protesters
Protesters across the country demand the resignation of President Alexander Lukashenko
Default Author Profile
By RFE/RL Belarus Service
Sun, 11/15/2020 - 06:32 PM
Default Author Profile
By
RFE/RL's Belarus Service

Latest News

Extremism Watch

Turkish-Backed Rebels Intensify Attacks on Syrian Town  

A Turkish soldier stands near his armoured vehicle on a highway near the northern Syrian town of Ain Issa in the countryside of…
Europe

Dozens Detained in Belarus at Anti-Lukashenko Marches

Young demonstrators are seen during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Dec. 6, 2020.
Europe

Britain, EU Resume Trade Talks

Britain's chief Brexit negotiator David Frost arrives at Brussels-South railway station, in Brussels, Belgium December 6, 2020…
Europe

St. Nicholas Tradition Triumphs Over COVID-19 in Prague

Members of the new circus company Cirk La Putyka, dressed as Saint Nicholases entertain people during their drive-thru…
Europe

Fiscal Reform, Corruption in Focus in Romania Parliamentary Election 

People pass by an electoral billboard displaying various candidates for the incoming parliamentary elections in Bucharest on…