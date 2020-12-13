Europe

 Dozens Detained in Belarus as Opposition Stages Scattered Marches 

By RFE/RL’s Belarus Service 
December 13, 2020 01:37 PM
Opposition supporters carry historical white-red-white flags of Belarus as they attend a rally to reject the presidential…
Opposition supporters carry historical white-red-white flags of Belarus as they attend a rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Dec. 13, 2020.

MINSK - Security forces in Belarus have detained dozens of people as opposition demonstrators staged scattered marches and rallies in Minsk and other cities to pressure strongman leader Alexander  Lukashenko to make political concessions. 

Human rights group Vyasna said that nearly 180 people were detained during the protests on December 13, with most of the arrests reported in Minsk. 

According to local news outlet Nasha Niva, more than 120 marches took places across the country, with numbers at each rally ranging from dozens to several hundred. 

Some protesters marched in outlying residential areas of Minsk, waving white-and-red flags, a symbol of the opposition, and chanting "Long live Belarus.” 

The demonstrations came as opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya was scheduled to appear at events in Germany, as part of her efforts to rally international support for Belarus's beleaguered opposition. 

The country has been roiled by unprecedented political opposition since early August when Lukashenko was declared victor of a presidential election that opposition leaders said was flawed. 

Activists have defied often violent police tactics and organized weeks of demonstrations and rallies. 

Still, the only hints of concession that Lukashenko has shown are suggestions he has made about drafting a new constitution. 

In contrast to past weekend demonstration, Minsk authorities did not shutter the subway system on December 13, and no major Internet disruptions were reported. 

Many of Belarus's opposition leaders have been arrested or forced to leave the country, including Tsikhanouskaya, who says she won the August election. 

Tsikhanouskaya, who now lives in exile in neighboring Lithuania, hailed protesters who had gathered "despite repressions, violence and cold. 

"They resist Lukashenko's regime because the people of Belarus want to live in a democratic and free country," she said in a post to Twitter. 

The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to acknowledge Lukashenko as the winner of the vote. 

The European Union imposed sanctions on Lukashenko and his allies citing election rigging and a violent police crackdown. 

 

Related Stories

Young demonstrators are seen during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Dec. 6, 2020.
Europe
Dozens Detained in Belarus at Anti-Lukashenko Marches
Demonstrators gathered in Minsk and other cities in nearly continuous protests since a disputed presidential election in August that opposition says was rigged
Default Author Profile
By RFE/RL's Belarus Service
Sun, 12/06/2020 - 10:09 AM
Law enforcement officers detain two men as opposition supporters rally to protest against police violence and the Belarus…
Europe
UN Rights Chief Condemns Deteriorating Human Rights in Belarus
Bachelet is calling on government of Belarus to put an end to abusive treatment of its people
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Fri, 12/04/2020 - 01:28 PM
Demonstrators, some of them wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus attend an opposition rally to protest…
Europe
Dozens Reported Detained in Anti-Lukashenko Marches in Belarus 
It was unclear how many people participated in the demonstrations 
Default Author Profile
By RFE/RL’s Belarus Service 
Sun, 11/29/2020 - 12:37 PM
Belarusian opposition supporters attend a rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus November 22, 2020…
Europe
Hundreds Detained in Ongoing Belarus Protests Against Longtime President 
At least 200 people were arrested Sunday, a rights group reported, as Belarusians continued to call for the resignation of Alexander Lukashenko 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 11/22/2020 - 01:40 PM
Default Author Profile
By
RFE/RL’s Belarus Service 

Latest News

Europe

EU, Britain Make Last Attempt for Post-Brexit Trade Deal 

Britain's chief negotiator David Frost arrives to the UK Mission after the first session of Brexit negotiations at the European…
Europe

Ukraine Seeks World Heritage Status for Chernobyl Zone

Houses in the deserted town of Pripyat, some 3 kilometers (1.86 miles) from the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine, Feb. 4, 2020.
Europe

Brexit Talks Continue but UK Navy on Standby as Deadline Nears 

British government Brexit information campaign advertisement is seen along the M25 near Westerham, in Kent, southern Britain,…
Europe

Time Running Out on Britain-EU Trade, Security Deal

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomes British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Brussels, Belgium December…
Europe

One Year After Pipeline Dispute, Russia Resumes Construction

FILE PHOTO: A worker puts a cap to a pipe at the construction site of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, near the town of…