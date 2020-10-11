Europe

Dozens Stage Attack on Police Station in Paris Suburb 

By Reuters
October 11, 2020 07:23 AM
A picture shows the police station of Champigny-sur-Marne, outside Paris, on October 11, 2020, the morning after it was…
A picture shows the police station of Champigny-sur-Marne, outside Paris, on October 11, 2020, the morning after it was attacked by around 40 people launching fireworks.

PARIS - About 40 unidentified people armed with metal bars and using fireworks as projectiles tried to storm a police station in the Paris suburbs on Saturday night, officials said.   

"Violent attack last night on the police station of Champigny with mortar shots and various projectiles. No police officer was injured," the Paris police headquarters said on Twitter on Sunday.   

The police posted a video showing a barrage of fireworks going off in the direction of the police station in Champigny-sur-Marne, about 15 km (nine miles) southeast of central Paris. The assailants tried to force entry into the station but failed to do so.   

Nobody was arrested, but images showed smashed windows at the station and damaged cars.   

The motive for the attack, the third on this police station in two years, was not immediately clear. The station is in a housing estate area known for drug trafficking and deemed by authorities as a high priority district for order to be restored.   

Champigny Mayor Laurent Jeanne said the attack may have been triggered after a scooter accident that local residents blamed on the police.   

"It was an organized attack of about 40 people who wanted to do battle. For a few days it has been tense with people who have a certain willingness to do battle with the police," he told BFM TV.   

"Little gang leaders don't impress anyone, and they will not deter our work fighting drug trafficking," Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Twitter. "Full support for our police officers who are doing a difficult job."   

A spate of criminal incidents across France since the end of the COVID-19 lockdown in mid-May has put President Emmanuel Macron's government on heightened alert for increases in crime amid the economic fallout from the pandemic. 

 

Related Stories

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech to present his strategy to fight radical Muslim separatism, in Les Mureaux, outside Paris, Oct. 2, 2020.
Europe
Islam in 'Crisis All Over the World' France's Macron Says
French president delivers speech on battling what he calls 'Islamic separatism' in France
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 10/02/2020 - 10:51 AM
An unexploded projectile of multiple rocket launcher stuck into land near a settlement in self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Oct. 1, 2020.
Europe
US, France, Russia Call for Nagorno-Karabakh Cease-Fire
Armenia and Azerbaijan have dismissed demands for truce in breakaway region where fighting has escalated in recent days to levels not seen since 1990s
Default Author Profile
By Charles Maynes
Thu, 10/01/2020 - 12:36 PM
France’s Muslims Say New Separatism Law Targets Them
00:03:17
Europe
France’s Muslims Say New Separatism Law Targets Them
President Macron expected to unveil long-awaited legislation next week
Lisa Bryant
By Lisa Bryant
Thu, 09/24/2020 - 09:07 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Latest News

Europe

Dozens Stage Attack on Police Station in Paris Suburb 

A picture shows the police station of Champigny-sur-Marne, outside Paris, on October 11, 2020, the morning after it was…
Europe

Turkish Cypriots Choose Leader with Peace Deal at Stake 

A woman casts her ballot at a polling station during the Turkish Cypriots election in Nicosia, Cyprus, Oct. 11, 2020.
Europe

Azerbaijan Reports Shelling by Armenia; Nagorno-Karabakh Denies It

Azerbaijani soldiers and firefighters search for survivors after rocket fire overnight by Armenian forces, early Sunday, Oct…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Pandemic Worsens Challenges Faced by Girls Globally

FILE PHOTO: Internally displaced Somali girl carries her sibling as they wait to collect food relief from the WFP at a settlement in the capital Mogadishu
Europe

Bring Your Own Pen: Lithuania Votes Amid Pandemic

A local resident walk by an election poster showing Lithuania's Homeland Union-Christian Democrats (TS-LKD) party leader…