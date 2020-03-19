Europe

Dutch PM Tells Citizens to Relax, Saying There's Enough Toilet Paper for 10 Years

By Reuters
March 19, 2020 10:43 AM
An empty herring stand and deserted streets around noon, outside the Royal Palace, rear, in the center of Amsterdam,…
An empty herring stand and deserted streets around noon, outside the Royal Palace, rear, in the center of Amsterdam, Netherlands, March 18, 2020.

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - The prime minister in the Netherlands has offered reassurances amid the global coronavirus outbreak: telling citizens on Thursday there is no shortage of toilet paper.
 
"Yes, I have enough," Mark Rutte told a shopper in an informal exchange while visiting a supermarket to show support for workers. "They have it (on shelves) again."
 
"But there's enough in the whole country for the coming 10 years," he said. "We can all poop for 10 years."
 
Dutch supermarkets shelves have mostly refilled following a stockpiling episode last week.

 

