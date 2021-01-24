Europe

Dutch Police Arrest Alleged Asian Drug Syndicate Kingpin

By Reuters
January 24, 2021 01:09 PM
FILE PHOTO: Dutch police patrol at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport, November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo
FILE - Dutch police patrol at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport, Nov. 6, 2019.

AMSTERDAM - Dutch police said Saturday they had arrested the alleged leader of an Asian drug syndicate who is listed as one of the world's most-wanted fugitives and has been compared to Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.

Tse Chi Lop, a Chinese-born Canadian national, was detained Friday at the request of Australian police, who led an investigation that found his organization dominates the $70 billion-a-year Asia-Pacific drug trade, Dutch police spokesman Thomas Aling said.

Tse is expected to be extradited after appearing before a judge, Aling said, adding that his arrest by national police took place without incident at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport.

"He was already on the most-wanted list and he was detained based on intelligence we received," Aling said.

Dutch police were unable to provide details about the legal proceedings and it was not clear if Tse had a lawyer.

Tse, an ex-convict who formerly lived in Toronto, has moved between Macau, Hong Kong and Taiwan in recent years, according to counternarcotics officers from four countries and documents previously reviewed by Reuters.

"Tse Chi Lop is in the league of ‘El Chapo’ or maybe Pablo Escobar," Jeremy Douglas, Southeast Asia and Pacific representative for the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), told Reuters in 2019, referring to Latin America's most notorious drug lords.

The syndicate he is suspected of running is known to its members as "The Company." Law enforcers also refer to it as "Sam Gor" — or Brother Number Three in Cantonese — after one of Tse's nicknames, Reuters reported at the time.

It was unable to contact Tse for comment on the report.

The Australian Federal Police (AFP), which has taken the lead in a sprawling investigation into the criminal organization, identified Tse as "the senior leader of the Sam Gor syndicate."

The group has "been connected with or directly involved in at least 13 cases" of drug trafficking since January 2015, the documents showed.

Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Latest News

Europe

Dutch Police Arrest Alleged Asian Drug Syndicate Kingpin

FILE PHOTO: Dutch police patrol at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport, November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo
Europe

Portugal Chooses President Amid Severe Pandemic Surge

A woman wearing a protective mask casts her ballot for Portugal's presidential election, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Virus Surge Hits Mental Health of Front-Line Workers

A medical team prepares to rotate a COVID-19 patient in the ICU of the Hospital del Mar, in Barcelona, Spain, Jan. 19, 2021.
USA

Biden Talks to Trudeau, Lopez Obrador, Johnson in First Calls to Foreign Leaders

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to U.S. President Joe Biden from London, Britain in this social media image…
Europe

Hundreds Detained in Protests Supporting Russian Opposition Leader

Riot police detain a demonstrator with a bloody face during a protest against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny…