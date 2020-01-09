Europe

Eastern Forces Reject Call for Cease-Fire in Libya    

By VOA News
January 09, 2020 10:09 PM
FILE PHOTO: Khalifa Haftar, the military commander who dominates eastern Libya, arrives to attend an international conference…
FILE - Khalifa Haftar, the military commander who dominates eastern Libya, arrives at an international conference on Libya at the Elysee Palace in Paris, May 29, 2018.

Eastern Libyan forces led by Khalifa Haftar are rejecting Turkey and Russia’s call for a cease-fire starting Sunday.

Haftar’s Libyan National Army issued a statement Thursday, saying it appreciates their effort to “seek peace and stability,” but it will continue the war against “terrorist groups,” meaning the U.N.-backed government in Tripoli.

That Tripoli-based government, led by Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj, said it welcomes the truce along with “the resumption of the political process and the elimination of the specter of war.”

FILE - Russia's President Vladimir Putin, right, shakes hands with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan before his departure from Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, Aug. 27, 2019.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a joint statement earlier this week that “seeking a military solution to the ongoing conflict in Libya only causes further suffering and deepens the divisions among Libyans. The worsening situation in Libya is undermining the security and stability of Libya’s wider neighborhood, the entire Mediterranean region, as well as the African continent.”

Rival governments led by Haftar and Sarraj are battling for control of Libya. Haftar’s forces seized the key Mediterranean port city of Sirte earlier this week, but the fight for the capital, Tripoli, has been stalled since April with hundreds of thousands of civilians caught in the middle.

Russia supports Haftar’s forces while Turkey has begun deploying troops to Libya to back Sarraj.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas is warning all sides against letting Libya become a “second Syria,” as he called for an arms embargo and a political settlement.

Related Stories

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right and Russia's President Vladimir Putin, left, talk after they symbolically open a…
Africa
UN-Supported Libya Government Welcomes Civil War Truce Calls
The fighting has threatened to plunge Libya into violent chaos rivaling the 2011 conflict that ousted and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 01/09/2020 - 16:00
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right and Russia's President Vladimir Putin, left, talk after they symbolically open a valve during a ceremony in Istanbul for the inauguration of the TurkStream pipeline, Jan. 8, 2020.
Middle East
Putin and Erdogan Appeal Call for Cease-Fire in Libya
Both call for truce to take effect Sunday, saying fighting between rival governments threatens regional stability
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 01/08/2020 - 23:45
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin speak during a ceremony for the dual…
Europe
Putin, Erdogan Urge Restraint in Iran Crisis, Cease-Fire in Libya
Turkish president, Russian counterpart inaugurate gas pipeline, and issue call for restraint in Iran and cease-fire in Libya — though Syria remains contentious
Dorian Jones
By Dorian Jones
Wed, 01/08/2020 - 16:13
Ahmad al-Mesmari, spokesman for Haftar's forces, addresses the media in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi on January 6, 2020…
Middle East
Haftar's Forces Seize Key Libyan Coastal Town
The Libyan National Army says Sirte fell in just hours; no comment yet from rival Western-backed government in Tripoli
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 01/06/2020 - 19:20
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News
Europe

Eastern Forces Reject Call for Cease-Fire in Libya    

FILE PHOTO: Khalifa Haftar, the military commander who dominates eastern Libya, arrives to attend an international conference…
Europe

French Back in Streets as Pension Strikes Show No Sign of Ending 

A metro driver collects donations supporting the public transport strike. (Lisa Bryant/VOA)
Europe

Germany's Merkel Heads to Moscow Amid Heightened Global Tensions

German Chancellor Angela Merkel reads documents after she arrives for the weekly cabinet meeting of the German government at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Jan. 8, 2020.
Europe

Nationwide Protest in France Over Pensions as Talks Continue

A picture of French President Emmanuel Macron burns during a demonstration in Lyon, central France, Jan. 9, 2020.
USA

Iran May Have Accidentally Shot Down Passenger Jet

Debris is seen from an Ukrainian plane which crashed as authorities work at the scene in Shahedshahr, southwest of Tehran.

Latest news