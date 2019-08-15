Europe

Emotional Paris Ceremony Near Notre Dame for Assumption Day

By Associated Press
August 15, 2019 07:01 AM
Catholic clergymen and pilgrims take part in an emotional procession with the statue of the Virgin Mary rescued from the April blaze past the fire-ravaged Notre Dame Cathedral to celebrate the Assumption of the Virgin in Paris, Thursday, Aug. 15,…

PARIS - Catholic pilgrims have held an emotional procession past fire-ravaged Notre Dame Cathedral, singing and parading with a statue of the Virgin Mary rescued from the flames.

Hundreds gathered on a bridge near the cordoned-off cathedral for Thursday's Assumption Day procession. They wound along nearby embankments toward Saint Sulpice Church on the Left Bank for a service led by Paris Archbishop Michel Aupetit.

The procession would have started in the forecourt of Notre Dame, but the entire area and some nearby streets are now fenced off and under strict security. As the ceremony began, workers cleared debris from benches around the cathedral as part of decontamination efforts amid fears of residual lead poisoning from April's fire.

In the Roman Catholic Church, Assumption Day is when Mary was taken bodily into heaven.

A worker sprays a gel on the ground to absorb lead during a decontamination operation at Saint Benoit school near Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris, France.
Europe
Paris Streets Near Notre Dame to Be Decontaminated from Lead
High fences blocked Parisians and tourists from several streets and a bridge around the monument on Tuesday
By VOA News
August 13, 2019
Modern Castle Built by Medieval Methods May Help Reconstruct Notre Dam
00:02:50
Europe
Modern Castle Built by Medieval Methods May Help Reconstruct Notre Dame
After a blaze engulfed Notre-Dame in April, it sparked a debate over how best to restore the Gothic cathedral to its former glory. Tucked away in the French countryside, a medieval castle may hold some of the answers. Faith Lapidus explains.
Associated Press