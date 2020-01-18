Europe

Erdogan Calls on Europe to Back Turkey's Moves in Libya

By Reuters
January 18, 2020 03:56 PM
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses his ruling party's legislators, in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020…
FILE - Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses his ruling party's legislators, in Ankara, Jan. 14, 2020.

ISTANBUL - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on Europe to support its work in Libya, where it is providing military support to the internationally recognized government, if it wants to end the conflict there. 

Erdogan made his remarks in a column published on the Politico website on Saturday, ahead of a summit in Berlin on Sunday that will try to stabilize the country. 

At the meeting, Germany and the United Nations will push rival Libyan camps fighting over the capital, Tripoli, to agree to a truce and monitoring mechanism as first steps toward peace, diplomats and a draft communique said. 

Turkey supports the government of Fayez al-Serraj in Tripoli and describes Khalifa Haftar, who heads the eastern Libyan National Army (LNA), as a coup plotter. 

"Keeping in mind that Europe is less interested in providing military support to Libya, the obvious choice is to work with Turkey, which has already promised military assistance," Erdogan wrote. 

"We will train Libya's security forces and help them combat terrorism, human trafficking and other serious threats against international security," he added. 

Conversation with Merkel

As the summit loomed, the Turkish president spoke by phone with its host, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, to discuss developments in Libya and the region, Erdogan's office said. 

In a sign of tensions surrounding the Libyan issue, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu criticised Greece for hosting Haftar ahead of the summit in a tweet directed at Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias. 

"Inviting Haftar to Greece and highlighting Greek national agenda sabotage the efforts to bring peace to Libya. We would like to remind our Greek friends that these futile efforts are in vain. @NikosDendias," Cavusoglu wrote. 

Sunday's summit will put pressure on Haftar and the LNA to halt a nine-month offensive against Tripoli after a weeklong lull in fighting. But it will not try to broker power-sharing between the two sides, said diplomats briefed on preparations. 

Related Stories

A general view of the Chancellery with security bars and police cars, the host of the Libya summit in Berlin, Germany, Jan. 18, 2020.
Africa
UN Envoy Hopes for, but Cannot Predict, Speedy Reopening of Libya Oil Ports
Ghassan Salame said the Berlin summit scheduled for Sunday would likely discuss the closures to avoid them dragging on for weeks or months like previous seizures of facilities
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 01/18/2020 - 12:41
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech as he stands in front of a huge screen during the Annual Evaluation…
Europe
Erdogan Takes Sides in Libyan Conflict Ahead of Berlin Meeting
Erdogan lashes out at Libyan rebel leader General Khalifa Haftar while announcing the deployment of Turkish forces to Libya
Dorian Jones
By Dorian Jones
Fri, 01/17/2020 - 16:58
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis appears at a reception, at the State Department in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020…
Europe
Greece Warns it Will Block an EU Peace Deal for Libya 
Athens is angry Libya and Turkey signed an energy exploration deal in the Mediterranean, ignoring Greece
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 01/16/2020 - 20:05
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas
Middle East
Germany's Foreign Minister in Libya to Push Peace efforts
Foreign Minister Heiko Maas extended an official invitation to Libyan Gen. Khalifa Hifter to attend the upcoming conference in Germany, according to a military spokesman with Hifter's forces
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 01/16/2020 - 12:48
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters
Europe

Prince Harry, Meghan to Give Up 'Royal Highness' Titles

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, pose for a picture at in London, Britain…
Europe

Erdogan Calls on Europe to Back Turkey's Moves in Libya

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses his ruling party's legislators, in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020…
Africa

UN Envoy Hopes for, but Cannot Predict, Speedy Reopening of Libya Oil Ports

A general view of the Chancellery with security bars and police cars, the host of the Libya summit in Berlin, Germany, Jan. 18, 2020.
Economy & Business

UK Plans Brexit Celebrations but Warns Businesses May Suffer

Anti Brexit campaigner Steve Bray demonstrates outside Parliament in London, Jan. 15, 2020. Britain is due to leave the European Union on Jan. 31.
Europe

Splits in France's Strike Movement Trigger Fears of Violence

A crowd listens to musicians performing outside the Palais Garnier opera house, Jan. 18, 2020 in Paris.

Latest news